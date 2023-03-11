TEWKSBURY — In the 2023 town election, there are two candidates vying for one open seat on the Board of Health, one of whom is Katlynn Bugda Gwilt.
Bugda Gwilt and her family moved to Tewksbury in 2020 and she is currently employed as a researcher at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Since her move to Tewksbury, Bugda Gwilt has been looking for a way to get involved with the community, and with an extensive background in health care, she found her education and work experience would translate well to serve on the Board of Health.
Bugda Gwilt has earned a Bachelors of Science in Biology at Syracuse University, focused in Cellular and Molecular Biology. She also has earned a Doctorate in Pharmacology from Northeastern University.
She filled several health-focused roles before and during grad school, including working as a certified pharmacy technician, a teaching assistant for several nursing and PharmD courses, as well as receiving formal training in a public health care course called Health Care Delivery.
This course has taught her the tools she needs to address such public issues as substance abuse, behavioral health, government involvement in health care, and issues facing long term health care.
While in her final two years of Honors graduate program, Bugda Gwilt led two courses focused on the social and health disparities within the Boston community.
Bugda Gwilt discovered much of the knowledge she learned from this program could also transfer well into the Tewksbury community.
“I had served briefly on the Postdoctoral Research Fellow’s Advocacy Committee at Children’s Hospital. I realized some of the issues of the advocacy committee are more broadly applicable to the community that I live in, and that is why I decided to run for office,” said Bugda Gwilt.
“Further, as part of my training as a student and a fellow, I have been trained to understand and analyze new information to make informed decisions in my job. I believe that this training is most useful to serving on the Board of Health and helping our community address the concerns of all residents.”
If elected, the first issue Bugda Gwilt would like to address is mental health within the community. From issues such as child well-being, postpartum depression and the many challenges faced by our veterans and our police, fire, and EMT personnel.
“Given upcoming changes to the Front Line Initiative, I would like to partner with the Department of Health and Town Nurse to bring innovative solutions to the community at large,” stated Bugda Gwilt.
Secondarily, Bugda Gwilt would like to make information on the many community resources more accessible to residents. These resources address such issues as family health, mental health, and animal welfare.
Having two dogs as part of her family unit, Gwilt is also very concerned with animal welfare and preserving the town’s open green spaces.
While only animal welfare falls under the purview of the Board of Health, as an elected official, Bugda Gwilt would dedicate time to help represent the community’s desire to preserve green spaces.
Most importantly, Bugda Gwilt would like to help unite the community and help them to move forward after the last few unsettling years of the COVID pandemic.
She hopes to implement such ideas as a Wellness Fair that will bring small business owners and health related groups together for a family fun event to benefit the entire community.
“We all want the same thing,” shared Bugda Gwilt, “the health of ourselves and our loved ones, and a thriving community. As a new mom, I realize that all parents will want the same thing, for their children to thrive and be happy. While we may not always agree on specifics, I promise to always listen and to help the best way I know how.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information regarding voter registration, polling locations and general election information visit www.tewksburyma.gov/town-clerk or contact the town clerk’s office by phone at 978-640-4355.
For more information on Katlynn Bugda Gwilt’s campaign visit her at https://katefortewksbury.org or follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/katefortewksbury.
