BOSTON — The Secretary of State’s office released the result of state ballot law commission objections between Paul Sarnowski and Dave Robertson late last week, saying that neither objection stands. Both candidates are allowed to remain on the ballot for state representative of the 19th Middlesex district this September.
Sarnowski is the Republican candidate running for the seat currently held by Robertson (D). He also pulled papers to run for Board of Selectmen earlier this year against incumbents Kevin Caira and Greg Bendel but dropped out of that race.
During the hearings held in Boston beginning Tuesday June 14, two objections were considered. First, Robertson filed an objection against Sarnowski pertaining to his residency. Robertson claimed that Sarnowski had not lived in the district for as long as is required in order to run for the House of Representatives — one year prior to the date of the election. Sarnowski was represented by Attorney Mike Walsh.
Sarnowski purchased a house in Wilmington in December of 2021. He claimed in a written statement to the Town Crier that he lived in Wilmington for several months prior to that purchase. In the hearing, his car insurance form where he registered a Wilmington address was used to confirm evidence of his residing in Wilmington and meeting the requirement.
In return, Sarnowski objected to Robertson’s residency in Wilmington allowing him to run for re-election and contested several of the signatures on Robertson’s nomination papers. Sarnowski wrote that the building listed as Robertson’s address didn’t have permits for residency.
“[It] also didn’t look occupied,” he continued.
Robertson suggested that perhaps Sarnowski had looked at the wrong address or not realized that the building where he lives has a second floor with apartments. He told the Town Crier that he simply read his address from all of his various documents during the hearing, and the evidence used against him was from 2017.
As for the signatures, Sarnowski said that 21 of them appeared to be illegible or that the signatures weren’t exact matches. Robertson proposed that signatures may not always be 100 percent the same when applied on a clipboard or when reprinted, but something like a missing tittle (the dot over the lowercase i) was not enough for the judge to agree with the objection.
In the end, the judge dismissed both objections. The two opposing candidates will remain on the ballot for the upcoming election in September for the Middlesex 19th district representative.
