TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met on Monday, May 4, via teleconference.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change request at 1574 Main St., Lowell General Hospital’s Circle Health urgent care. The proponent is seeking to change a concrete divider to a rumble strip to accommodate fire department concerns over turning capabilities. The board asked the proponent to discuss other options with the fire department before discussing the issue again next week.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change request for 138 Astle St. The proponent is seeking a minor modification along a right-of-way to accommodate a structurally significant porch on a home. The board approved the change.
The board returned to an ongoing discussion about the site plan special permit for the new Pleasant Street elementary school. The design team said that they had submitted new documents based on information and changes requested by the board. In order to accommodate administrative documentation of conditions and changes, the board voted to push out a vote to the next meeting.
The board resumed an ongoing site plan special permit discussion for 495 Woburn St., a former Raytheon ordnance site and office park proposed for conversion into a Home Depot e-commerce distribution facility. The 775,000 square foot building is split between Tewksbury and Billerica, and thus the developer is seeking waivers to reconcile requirements between the two towns.
The board was presented with a visual rendering of the building and also reviewed a traffic study; trucks will only be entering and exiting by Interstate 495 and the neighborhood will be protected from truck traffic.
The board continued the issue to their next meeting.
With respect to correspondence, chairman Steve Johnson spoke about an anonymous letter he received about “the board [giving] whoever comes in [to develop in town] whatever they want” and not listening to residents.
Johnson felt this was a mischaracterization of the board: “People can agree or disagree with our decisions... we’re obviously going to make some people happy and some people unhappy,” he said, noting that the board strives to listen to every resident, but “we will try to tell people that they can’t discuss certain matters if they aren’t within the realm of what the Planning Board does, or it becomes out of hand... we will make efforts to reel those folks in to keep them on topic and act in a reasonable manner.”
Johnson felt the letter was unfair to the elected board and challenged any resident who felt their voice was not heard to attend a meeting (by phoning in, at this time) and see if they felt the same way after.
“If you don’t participate, you won’t be part of the decision making, or the solutions, or the direction... it’s really hard to complain when you haven’t been part of the process,” said Johnson.
He finished his comments by saying that in his time, all members of the board have always tried to work in the best interest in the town.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 11, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
