TEWKSBURY — After years of planning to open the new Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street, Tewksbury teachers and staff were working up until the last minute on Wednesday, Jan. 4 — one day before students were welcomed into the building.
Serving nearly 800 students, the school was designed to serve students in grades 2-4 and to replace the decaying Trahan and North Street Schools. The school has been in development since before 2017 and was approved by voters in 2019. Students made the mid-year move from the North Street, Trahan, Heath Brook, and Dewing schools.
“There’s a good buzz in the building,” said principal Jay Harding. “Our staff worked hard to get unpacked and did a phenomenal job.”
Harding officially started as Center Elementary principal after five years in the district, first at the Trahan then overseeing the North Street for the first half of the year. Harding is joined by assistant principal Rob Rogers, a 19-year veteran of the Ryan School, and says they make a “fantastic team… I’m happy to have him as a partner.”
The district worked with move manager Eva Hamori of architecture firm STV to oversee the transition and liaise between the move company and the school. Hamori set up a “problem table” for teachers to fill out service request slips in the final days of unpacking and settling in.
The district also conducted several open house nights for students and families to tour the new school, bringing in well over a thousand people. Harding said that community members are highly energetic — “they’re in awe.”
The three-floor school is filled with amenities. Three outdoor learning areas, including one on the roof, offer teachers options to get their students into the fresh air, and large indoor team spaces equipped with screens encourage collaborative learning.
Specialist classrooms are tailored to subject needs, including a fully equipped music room, art studio, and two STEAM rooms with greenhouse spaces to promote holistic science and technology learning. The library media center offers students the opportunity to check out reading materials and enjoy flexible seating areas.
A variety of furniture accommodates all types of learners and teacher needs. The second floor gymnasium, to be used for physical education classes as well as extracurricular sports, overlooks a new playground and the Doucette Field complex. And a salvaged wood cabinet from the now-demolished Center School sits in the hallway.
The building also serves as the new home to the district’s administrative offices, which moved in from the old Center School. The staff parking lot includes electric vehicle chargers.
“This is a green building,” said Harding.
Floors are separated by grade, each color coded. Students will store their belongings in locker cubbies in the hallway. Teachers worked to finish setting up their classrooms before reuniting with their classes after winter break; each student received a T-shirt to wear on their first Friday at the new school, sponsored by the Parent Advisory Committee.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott made use of the last few hours before opening to ensure everything was in place for students’ arrival.
“We’re excited,” she said. “The teachers have outdone themselves.”
“We’re very, very proud,” said Harding.
“We have a lot of great people working here,” added Rogers. “It’s a team effort.”
