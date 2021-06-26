As the school year comes to a close and summer vacation is once again upon us, many may be craving a coastal getaway for some much deserved rest and relaxation.
Just a short 45 minute ride down Route 128 will take you to the heart of North Shore’s Cape Ann, the City of Gloucester.
Originally known for its rich fishing heritage, Gloucester waterfront location also offers everything you could want in a New England summer getaway.
In recent years Hollywood has also taken note of Gloucester’s beautiful coastal scenery by using Gloucester as a backdrop for such blockbusters as “A Perfect Storm,” “Manchester By the Sea,” and the popular television series “Wicked Tuna.”
Gloucester’s beauty and charm that has been captured on the silver screen is even more appealing in person, promising a summer trip worthy of an Oscar.
Summer vacation just wouldn’t be the same without a day at the beach. Gloucester is the home to some of New England’s most spectacular beaches, such as Good Harbor Beach.
Located at 99 Thatcher Road, Good Harbor Beach offers vast areas of white sand to spread out on and enjoy the incredible views of Thatcher Island Lighthouse.
To fulfill your need for the ocean blue without all the sand of the beach, consider taking a step back in time aboard a 65 foot fishing schooner.
You can sit back and relax aboard the Schooner Thomas E. Lannon, docked at 63 Rear Rogers St., or take part in the action of raising the sails on this antique maritime replica as you cruise historic Gloucester Harbor.
Cruises are offered almost daily, including special Full Moon Cruises offered at the end of June and a Fireworks Cruise on July 3. For a full schedule of cruise times and pricing visit www.schooner.org.
All of that fresh sea air can really build up an appetite, and the City of Gloucester doesn’t disappoint when it comes to waterfront seafood dining.
There are many outside dining establishments in the area to choose from including The Blue Collar Lobster Company, located at 63 Rogers St.
Enjoy beautiful views of Gloucester Harbor while you dine on seafood favorites like fried clams, shrimp and lobster.
After you have your fill of fried seafood, there is plenty to do and see while you walk off your satisfying meal.
Gloucester hosts a quaint downtown area filled with a variety of small shops that will peak the interest of any shopaholic. Choose from antique shops, clothing stores, toy stores, book shops and more.
While downtown, absorb some of Gloucester's rich history with a visit to the Sargent House Museum, located at 49 Middle St. This historical house was once the home to Judith Sargent Murray, one of the earliest American advocates of Women’s Rights during the American Revolution.
The Sargent House Museum features a large collection of personal artifacts and documents of Judith Sargent’s life as well as an impressive display of artwork from such artists as John Singer Sargent and Fitz Henry Lane to name a few. Museum hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12 to 3 p.m.
The beauty and tranquility of the calm sea can make us forget that the rocky New England coastline has also had a dangerous and tragic past for local fishermen throughout history.
The iconic Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial, located on the southside of Stacy Blvd. on the edge of Gloucester Harbor, is surrounded by a waterfront walking path.
The Fisherman’s Memorial is dedicated to the thousands of fishermen lost at sea over the first three centuries of Gloucester’s history. Set near the Memorial are plenty of park benches with a view of the busy Gloucester Harbor, allowing visitors to stop and reflect on the sacrifices made by the many New England fishermen and their families over the years.
Now is the time to start planning your summer excursions. Whether it be a fun day trip or an extended stay, don’t overlook nearby Cape Ann for the more traveled Cape Cod. Gloucester offers the natural beauty of the New England coastline mixed with a rich historical fishing heritage. This combination is sure to supply many cherished summer memories for years to come without the long commute over the Sagamore Bridge.
