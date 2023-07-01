TEWKSBURY — The committee recognized retirees and award winners.
The committee heard a presentation on the Ryan School’s recent project, “Extreme Zoo Makeover: A STEM Approach to Habitat Design,” led by Kim Hillson, Eileen Lindsay, and Melissa Lane. Students were challenged to engineer a redesign of inadequate habitats for animals in captivity.
Teams worked to meet the specific needs of their chosen animal and were tasked with engineering an enrichment item for the species. The school took a trip to the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston to observe habitats and conducted research on animals living in zoos versus in the wild, as well as social, cognitive, physical, sensory, and nutritional enrichment.
Students created plaster craft animals in art class, and generated 3D design cospaces. Finally, teams displayed their work in the Ryan School gym. Students brought their projects to share with the committee and explained their designs.
The committee received an end-of-year recap on the activities of the Tewksbury Special Education Parent Advisory Committee from co-chairs Dina Mancini and Anne Seichter. Mancini and Seichter highlighted several family engagement events during the year, including a visit to the police station and a playground social, and workshops held in collaboration with the district, focusing on basic rights, effective behavioral strategies, de-escalation techniques, and social emotional and behavioral intervention.
Attendance has increased with virtual meetings, and TSEPAC plans to continue district engagement and support opportunities for parents.
The committee heard presentations on technology in the district and the new standards-based report card for grades K-4.
In her monthly report, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan highlighted Flag Day, and thanked students and teachers for celebrating the tradition. She made note of the two-week UMass Lowell engineering camp for high schoolers to do hands-on problem-solving work.
Theriault-Regan emphasized that students between the ages of 14 and 17 can visit the district central office to get working papers if they have a job offer over the summer.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott noted that about 100 teachers expressed an interest in participating in summer curriculum work, but due to funding limitations the district is prioritizing dual enrollment coursework at TMHS and supporting social emotional playbook updates.
Summer reading guidelines are posted on the district website, and information is available at the Tewksbury Public Library. Students in grades K-4 will read three books, including one nonfiction book; the Ryan School will be reading “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate; the Wynn Middle School will be reading “Drums, Girls and Dangerous Pies” by Jordan Sonnenblick; and TMHS students will be reading a book of their choice.
Families can learn more on the district website or by visiting the Tewksbury Public Library; Ryan and Wynn students will be provided with books through support from the PACs.
Business Manager Dave Libby reported that his office is working towards closing out FY23 and working on FY24 to start purchase orders for the new fiscal year. He is keeping an eye on grant deadlines to ensure funds are spent. Staff salary agreements were sent out to Tewksbury Teachers Association members and the business office will be receiving feedback into July.
Libby said that he is working to figure out how the school transportation system will best work in the new school year to accommodate a lack of bus drivers while providing separate routes for each school.
Theriault-Regan noted school enrollment is up from last year; she highlighted a spike in the incoming kindergarten class. With approximately 100 eighth graders leaving the district for private or technical school each year, there is growth at the lower grades while the upper grades are seeing a bubble of declining enrollment.
“This is the lowest our high school population has ever been in history,” she said, noting that the new school building was planned for about 300 more students than it currently has.
The next meeting is set for July 19, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV, and view meeting information at www.tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
