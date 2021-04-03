TEWKSBURY — Last week, the Tewksbury Teachers Association announced their endorsement of candidates for this year’s School Committee election. Out of the four candidates in competition for the two open seats on the ballot, the TTA decided to endorse Nick Parsons and Deb Wall for Tewksbury School Committee.
In order to make their decision, the TTA’s Governmental Relations Committee created a document of questions for each candidate to answer. The committee and the Executive Board then met with each candidate virtually in order to make their final decision.
Within their endorsement announcement, the TTA stated their support of Parsons and Wall due to their reasons for entering the race. According to their announcement, the TTA stated that Parsons and Wall entered the race because of a need for knowledgeable, empathetic, and effective members on the committee, feelings that the past school year could have been handled better, a need for more transparency in the district’s decision-making, and a desire for all stakeholders to be involved.
Additionally, they expressed a need for the voice of educators to be valued within the decision-making process.
The TTA also noted that though none of the candidates appeared as being unqualified, Parsons and Wall stood out as particularly favorable.
“We have four qualified candidates running, and of those four, Parsons and Wall truly stand out as excellent,” the endorsement announcement concluded.
This year’s endorsement by the TTA marks the first time in recent years that the TTA has issued a publicized endorsement of any candidates running for local office.
The TTA’s full endorsement announcement can be viewed on the Tewksbury Teachers Association Facebook page.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
(0) comments
