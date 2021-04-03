Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Last week, the Tewksbury Teachers Association an­nounced their endorsement of candidates for this year’s School Com­mittee election. Out of the four candidates in competition for the two open seats on the ballot, the TTA decided to endorse Nick Parsons and Deb Wall for Tewks­bury School Committee.

In order to make their decision, the TTA’s Gov­ernmental Relations Committee created a document of questions for each candidate to answer. The committee and the Executive Board then met with each candidate virtually in order to make their final decision.

Within their endorsement announcement, the TTA stated their support of Parsons and Wall due to their reasons for entering the race. According to their announcement, the TTA stated that Parsons and Wall entered the race because of a need for knowledgeable, empathetic, and effective members on the committee, feelings that the past school year could have been handled better, a need for more transparency in the district’s decision-making, and a desire for all stakeholders to be in­volved.

Additionally, they ex­pressed a need for the voice of educators to be valued within the decision-making process.

The TTA also noted that though none of the candidates appeared as being unqualified, Par­sons and Wall stood out as particularly favorable.

“We have four qualified candidates running, and of those four, Par­sons and Wall truly stand out as excellent,” the en­dorsement announce­ment concluded.

This year’s endorsement by the TTA marks the first time in recent years that the TTA has issued a publicized en­dorsement of any candidates running for lo­cal office.

The TTA’s full endorse­ment announcement can be viewed on the Tewks­bury Teachers Association Facebook page.

The annual town election will be held on Sat­urday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.

