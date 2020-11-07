TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met last week for a brief virtual meeting via WebEx.
Town Planner Anna McGinty reported several ongoing matters to the board, including a complaint about parking at 25 Highland Ave., landscaping at Cumberland Farms, and Planning Board dates for 2021.
The board reviewed a family suite special permit application for resident Karen Capuano at 17 Appletree Road. Capuano is seeking to add a 427 square foot addition to her home, including a living room and kitchen. The board approved the permit.
The board addressed a bond release and as-built acceptance for Robbie Terris Way. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman recommended the board not release the bond.
“Obviously, there’s some outstanding issues with the town, so I’d like to support Mr. Hardiman and wait until all those issues are resolved before we vote on this,” said member Eric Ryder.
Proponent’s representative Dick Cuoco requested a continuance to Nov. 2, which the board granted.
In committee reports, board member Vinny Fratalia said that the Local Housing Partnership met virtually for the first time since March to review a concept plan for Fahey Place 1352/1360 Main St. The proponent is seeking to build an addition at the back of the complex, potentially razing a two-family building to construct a nine-unit building with two affordable units.
Fratalia said that the project will encounter wetland issues, but “it’s a promising building,” he remarked.
Fratalia also reflected on a recent medical emergency: “I just wanted to take a moment to thank the Tewksbury Fire Department and first responders for their efforts, they did a great job helping... that’s what they do, both the police and fire [departments], they help you in any way they can... I got immediate help [at the fire station], which in turn got me to the hospital... and now I’m healthy.”
Chairman Bob Fowler added, “If you think you have a medical emergency, call for the ambulance. They will have plenty of help to help you, they can get there as quickly as you can get to them.”
The board tabled an ongoing discussion about a definitive subdivision/open space residential design application for 181 Pine St. The proponent requested a continuation to the board’s next meeting.
“I’m a little disenchanted with the request that was given,” said Fowler, citing drainage and road design issues. “It doesn’t take care of the geometric problems they have.”
Fratalia raised the issue of sidewalks to the board, and requested that members review streets in town to determine how to spend board funds earmarked for sidewalks. He mentioned writing a report with the Town Planner at some point in November to develop a plan.
The next meeting of the Planning Board is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may use the call-in number during the meeting, found on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 and on the town’s YouTube channel www.YouTube.com/TewksburyTV.
