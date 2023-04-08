TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on March 27, 2023, at town hall to take up several site plan reviews for proposed marijuana dispensaries.
Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that the town’s new Housing Production Plan, completed with the technical assistance of the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments, will be presented to the Planning Board and Select Board later in the month.
Residents had the opportunity to participate in a housing workshop in mid-March to share their thoughts on the state of the town’s housing stock, and input was incorporated into the plan. Lowder also shared that several proposed changes to the zoning bylaw will be discussed later in April.
C&M Realty requested a continuation of a site plan review at 1 Main St. to the board’s next meeting on April 10.
The board reviewed a site plan review application for 2504 Main St., the former Sal’s Pizza, which Cannafords hopes to turn into a marijuana dispensary. Consultant Meera Cousens presented a revised plan reflecting the town’s request for sidewalks and a net reduction in impervious surface on the property. The board approved waivers and the application. The applicant will now need to seek the approval of the Select Board.
The board took up a discussion on a site plan review, special permit, and land disturbance permit application at 118 Lumber Lane. The applicant is seeking to construct an industrial garage and contractor’s yard on the site behind a preexisting building. The board approved the permits.
The board discussed a site plan review and special permit application at 2 Radcliff Road, the Thermo Fisher Scientific site. Ecogy Energy proposed a raised solar canopy and battery energy storage facility on the site. The project is expected to reduce on-site peak electricity use by 15 percent.
“The project will provide clean energy to the local grid without impacting open space, trees, or greenfield areas,” said project manager Michael Shelter.
The company also presented an extensive safety and decommissioning plan. The project is expected to result in the removal of some trees, but the company was open to discussing replacement. Lithium ion batteries are the main hazard on the site, but the project includes sensors to alert on leaks.
The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion on a proposed daycare at 770 Main St. The project drew ire from board members over the size of the building and number of parking spaces. The design reduced the total number of students from 187 to 150, and has reduced the size of the building from 10,000 to 9,000 square feet.
The board continued the discussion to the next meeting, after the proponent agreed to add striping to create a crosswalk for families.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance application from the Stories Company, which hopes to construct a “Donuts Village” at 2122 Main St., next to Donna’s Donuts. Half of the 5,400 square foot building is proposed for a retail marijuana dispensary, with the other half reserved for retail use.
Members discussed traffic impacts on the surrounding community, with a right-turn-only exit proposed to mitigate issues at peak traffic times. The board continued the item to the next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review application for Community Care Collective at 1693 Shawsheen St., another proposed retail marijuana space vying for one of the town’s three retail marijuana licenses. The site is currently a contractor yard, and the majority of the property will remain with that use.
Owner Dave Giannetta shared his experience-based projection that the site would draw 350 customers per day. Giannetta sought to delay building sidewalks on the property, citing cost. The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
The board recognized retiring member Bob Fowler for his 40 years of service to the board and to the town as a captain with the Tewksbury Fire Department.
In attendance were State Representative Dave Robertson and State Senator Barry Finegold, as well as several former board members. Current board member Jonathan Ciampa was recently elected to fill Fowler’s seat for three years.
The next meeting was scheduled for April 10, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.