TEWKSBURY — After a successful first week at the new Livingston Street Park location, the Tewksbury Community Market is planning for another triumphant market this week, with over 30 vendors set to attend. Among the vendors in attendance will be Wood Working Ladies, a business specializing in wooden signs and home decor.
Founded by neighbors Michaela Thorne and Nicole Hayes, Wood Working Ladies was launched and grown largely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based locally in Tewksbury, the business primarily focuses on producing custom, handmade wood pieces catered to a customer’s individual design.
While custom wooden signs tend to be the business’ primary product, they also offer a variety of others, such as wooden trays, ladder shelving units, and storage boxes among other products.
To learn more about Wood Working Ladies, visit their Facebook Page: @WoodWorkingLadies. They can also be messaged via Facebook regarding questions, and/or product orders. Additionally, Hayes and Thorne recently discussed their journey running their business as guests on the What Moves Her podcast, on the episode “Wanna Start a Business?”
The Tewksbury Community Market will be held at Livingston Street Park, and operate every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30. Parking will be available in the surrounding lots across the street from the Recreation Center, across from the Field of Dreams Complex, and next to the playground. Handicap parking will be located in the small lot in front of the Recreation Center.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
