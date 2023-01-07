TEWKSBURY — They say that good writers borrow, but great writers steal — and that’s exactly how Gene Gerry comes up with his roadside sayings. Gerry, a Tewksbury resident, has been changing the Schlott Tire sign at 530 Main St. for over 15 years, coming in about three times a week to swap out the messages on the double-sided board.
Gerry’s not an employee, but rather a customer and longtime friend of owner Rusty McKallagat and manager Jim Lamarche. When the business first moved to town, Gerry, a self-described car enthusiast, was concerned that the sign rarely changed and took on the task of maintaining its messaging.
Gerry does most of the message-writing himself, taking to magazines and books to find inspiration for his often pithy and punchy sayings. A radio announcer in the area for more than three decades, he worked at music stations WSSH 99.5 and WJIB 96.9. He moved to Tewksbury in 1968 and has seen “so much change” in town over the years.
Gerry photographs his boards, collecting “thousands of pictures,” many of which are posted on the walls of the tire shop. “When I grow up, I want to be a billboard” is among Gerry’s favorites, in addition to messages about grandparents and grandchildren.
True to form, the sign frequently bears safe driving notices, urging passersby to watch the road and not their phones. Gerry has also posted messages with the names and death dates of local residents who fought in the Vietnam War and were declared missing in action, their bodies never recovered.
Gerry also posts personal messages several times a year, celebrating birthdays, weddings, retirements, and anniversaries. Individuals can submit a personal message for a $25 minimum donation at the tire shop that goes to support the Tewksbury Community Pantry, for which Schlott also hosts a food donation drop-off bin.
“These guys are the best,” said Gerry of McKallagat and Lamarche “They’ve always been a very community oriented place. They sponsor a lot of youth activities. That’s just the way they’ve done it since I’ve known them…I like to do it for them, it gives me something to do.”
Gerry has observed many touching scenes play out on the roadside. He recounted a story of a young boy who came with his family to see his special birthday message on the sign. While motorists waited at the traffic light, they serenaded him with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Mass communications specialist Courtney Leavitt of Billerica recalls the pride she felt driving by the sign before her Navy deployment and seeing a message wishing her congratulations and good luck. Now, she still swings by to check it out.
“I find joy in what’s on the sign,” she said.
Despite recent rotator cuff surgery, Gerry has no plans to slow down, even as he navigates tough roadside terrain and gears up for annual snow.
“This sign’s got a mind of its own,” he said. “It just keeps happening.”
