TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury office of Com­munity Development De­partment will be seeking adoption of the Hazard Mi­tigation Plan (HMP) and Municipal Vulnera­bil­ity Pre­paredness (MVP) Plan at the Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

Adoption of this plan will permit Tewksbury to participate in the MVP Grant Program which provides support for cit­ies and towns in Massa­chusetts to begin the pro­cess of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects.

Town Planner Anna McGinty explained that through a series of public forums, the town has worked to update Tewks­bury’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, a process that is undertaken every five years. FEMA grant programs and State MVP Action Grants are open to communities who complete their plans and have them adopted.

Over 300 communities in the Commonwealth par­ticipate in this project, ac­cording to McGinty. Through a series of discussions and project re­views the town prioritized its hazard mitigation and climate resiliency projects. Categories considered include heavy precipitation and flooding events, snowstorms/ice storms/extreme cold events, extreme heat and/or wild­fires, and severe wind/Nor’easters and tornado events.

On Jan. 22, 2020, the town held a Community Resilience Building work­shop with a group of lo­cal stakeholders from mu­nicipal, business and non-profit organizations to identify strengths, vulnerabilities, and recommendations for next steps to address hazard mitigation and climate re­siliency for the town.

In addition, a public survey and pre-recorded information session was posted on the town’s me­dia channel in April of 2020 to solicit public feedback. McGinty said a core team was assembled and continued to work on the plan to make it ready for submission to the state. The team in­cluded Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, McGinty, DPW Director Brian Gilbert, Town En­gineer Kevin Hardiman, Conservation Agent Ste­fania Gallo, Facilities Manager Vinnie Bomal, Housing Authority Ex­ec­utive Director Melis­sa Maniscalco, Police Department Lieutenant Scott Gaynor, GIS Pro­ject Manager Chester Cheng, Fire Depart­ment Deputy Al Vasas and Open Space and Recreation Plan Com­mittee Chair Eva Dur­kin.

The team evaluated the 2015 Hazard Miti­gation plan and updated priorities for the 2020 plan based on accomplishments, delays, and factors that may have led to 2015 projects ei­ther being completed, abandoned or re-prioritized.

Communities who com­plete the program be­come certified as an MVP community and are eligible for additional grant funding opportunities. Tewksbury re­ceived MVP designation by the Massachusetts Executive Office of En­ergy and Environ­men­tal Affairs (EEA) on Sept. 30, 2020.

The plan must be formally adopted by the Board of Selectmen which will allow the Town of Tewksbury to authorize responsible departments to execute their responsibilities de­monstrated in the plan. Future projects to mitigate potential im­pacts from natural hazards, as well as climate change, in the town which are considered high priority include assessing and upgrading drainage infrastructure.

Replacing culverts and making drainage improvements along roadways including Bayberry Lane, Bridge Street, Pinnacle Street, and many others in the five-year Capital Im­provement Plan (CIP) were given the highest priority designation.

Another example of a high priority issue is elevation of town roads at strategic locations, including Route 38, Shawsheen, and local roads leading to 495. The plan also calls for incorporation of climate adaptation strategies into the Main Street reconstruction and coordination with MassDOT.

McGinty said the Ha­zard Mitigation Plan is a living document and the town will continuously look at its high, medium and low priority items.

The plan in available for review on the town’s website at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/community-development/pages/hazard-mitigation-climate-resilience-planning.

McGinty said she is available at 978-640-4370 to answer any questions that community members may have, and residents may watch the presentation on the 24th via the town’s YouTube channel at YouTube/com/Tewksburytv or on Comcast channel 99 or Verizon channel 33.

