TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury office of Community Development Department will be seeking adoption of the Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) and Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Plan at the Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.
Adoption of this plan will permit Tewksbury to participate in the MVP Grant Program which provides support for cities and towns in Massachusetts to begin the process of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects.
Town Planner Anna McGinty explained that through a series of public forums, the town has worked to update Tewksbury’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, a process that is undertaken every five years. FEMA grant programs and State MVP Action Grants are open to communities who complete their plans and have them adopted.
Over 300 communities in the Commonwealth participate in this project, according to McGinty. Through a series of discussions and project reviews the town prioritized its hazard mitigation and climate resiliency projects. Categories considered include heavy precipitation and flooding events, snowstorms/ice storms/extreme cold events, extreme heat and/or wildfires, and severe wind/Nor’easters and tornado events.
On Jan. 22, 2020, the town held a Community Resilience Building workshop with a group of local stakeholders from municipal, business and non-profit organizations to identify strengths, vulnerabilities, and recommendations for next steps to address hazard mitigation and climate resiliency for the town.
In addition, a public survey and pre-recorded information session was posted on the town’s media channel in April of 2020 to solicit public feedback. McGinty said a core team was assembled and continued to work on the plan to make it ready for submission to the state. The team included Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, McGinty, DPW Director Brian Gilbert, Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman, Conservation Agent Stefania Gallo, Facilities Manager Vinnie Bomal, Housing Authority Executive Director Melissa Maniscalco, Police Department Lieutenant Scott Gaynor, GIS Project Manager Chester Cheng, Fire Department Deputy Al Vasas and Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee Chair Eva Durkin.
The team evaluated the 2015 Hazard Mitigation plan and updated priorities for the 2020 plan based on accomplishments, delays, and factors that may have led to 2015 projects either being completed, abandoned or re-prioritized.
Communities who complete the program become certified as an MVP community and are eligible for additional grant funding opportunities. Tewksbury received MVP designation by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) on Sept. 30, 2020.
The plan must be formally adopted by the Board of Selectmen which will allow the Town of Tewksbury to authorize responsible departments to execute their responsibilities demonstrated in the plan. Future projects to mitigate potential impacts from natural hazards, as well as climate change, in the town which are considered high priority include assessing and upgrading drainage infrastructure.
Replacing culverts and making drainage improvements along roadways including Bayberry Lane, Bridge Street, Pinnacle Street, and many others in the five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) were given the highest priority designation.
Another example of a high priority issue is elevation of town roads at strategic locations, including Route 38, Shawsheen, and local roads leading to 495. The plan also calls for incorporation of climate adaptation strategies into the Main Street reconstruction and coordination with MassDOT.
McGinty said the Hazard Mitigation Plan is a living document and the town will continuously look at its high, medium and low priority items.
The plan in available for review on the town’s website at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/community-development/pages/hazard-mitigation-climate-resilience-planning.
McGinty said she is available at 978-640-4370 to answer any questions that community members may have, and residents may watch the presentation on the 24th via the town’s YouTube channel at YouTube/com/Tewksburytv or on Comcast channel 99 or Verizon channel 33.
