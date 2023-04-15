TEWKSBURY — Town clean up is coming! The Tewksbury Beautification Committee announced the spring town clean up, scheduled for Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents may pick up bags and gloves at town common starting at 9 a.m. and pick up trash around town.
“We have a sign up for people to pick a place to clean, or just work around their own neighborhood,” said chairperson Jenni Balch-Kenney.
Balch-Kenney said even an hour of time can help.
As part of the day’s effort, paper shredding for residents, up to a five box limit, electronics recycling, and textile and apparel donations will be accepted.
“We are asking people to bring a food pantry donation in exchange for these free services,” said Balch-Kenney.
Electronics recycling is free except for televisions, which are $25 paid by cash directly to the service provider.
Textile recycling will be handled by Helpsy this year, and any fabric, accessories, shoes, clothing, belts, and even luggage are welcomed.
“If people just put their items in a clean garbage bag, we can put them in the donation bin,” said Balch-Kenney.
Helpsy takes good clothing and donates it, and recycles lesser quality items into industrial rags or other repurposed uses.
“Keeping items out of landfills is so important. Textiles should not go in the trash. This option keeps town costs down,” said Balch-Kenney.
Committee member Kathy MacInnis is a tireless advocate for the cleanup, and particularly hates seeing nips everywhere.
“I pick up along Route 38 and I can’t believe the number of nip bottles people throw out of their cars,” said MacInnis.
MacInnis often piles the trash along the roadway until she can get back to pick it up.
During the clean up event, school groups will be working on the Ryan, Dewing, and Center elementary school areas for trash pickup. Trail cleanup work will be conducted by the TMHS International Club at the Pines Cemetery.
Residents can sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/ymvpvpwk. Community service hours can be earned, so teams and clubs are welcomed to join.
There will be a food pantry drive-by donation at town common, and donations will also be accepted at the DPW, 999 Whipple Road, as part of the drive-through recycling.
“It’s a great day for residents to come together and make a dent in the trash problem,” said Balch-Kenney.
For more information, contact clean.up.tewksbury@gmail.com or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ymvpvpwk
