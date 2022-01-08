TEWKSBURY — Despite the continued challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tewksbury Planning Board met throughout 2021 and discussed several important development issues in town. Here are some of the most notable moments of the past year.
In January, the board approved a sign special permit for the renovated Ira Toyota dealership at 464-468 Main St.
The board also reviewed a concept plan for the redevelopment of Stadium Plaza at 10 Main St., a Demoulas property. The 34.1 acre lot sits in both Tewksbury and Lowell and has many vacancies. The plan called for the reconstruction of all buildings except for the Santander Bank building, as well as the construction of four outparcel buildings, including restaurant space. While there is potential for an expansion of the Market Basket space, the overall area of the building footprint and parking lot will be decreased.
Finally, the board enacted a new policy that it will not continue a hearing more than three times without the petitioner coming before the board or sending written information explaining their delay.
February brought discussions about developer Mike Saccone’s 18-unit mixed-use development at 935 Main St., the former site of the old Tewksbury police station. Conflict arose over a parking lot designed to serve residents and visitors of the adjacent Tewksbury Housing Authority property at Carnation Drive, which was a condition of the town’s original request for proposal for the development of the parcel; board members raised concerns over light pollution and impacts on elderly residents.
The board also discussed the governor’s changes to zoning best practices and housing through his recent Housing Choice legislation, lowering the requirement for a vote from a supermajority to a simple majority.
In March, the board reviewed a concept plan for the redevelopment of Sycamore Hall at Pleasant Street to create 11 residential units and one commercial unit across two buildings.
Board members discussed strategies for shortening meetings, and eventually decided to move administrative items to the end of the agenda.
April brought the board’s annual reorganization process; Steve Johnson was elected as chair, Bob Fowler was elected as vice chair, and Eric Ryder was elected as clerk.
Board members voted to keep their current committee assignments.
The board approved a special permit application at 1800 Main St. to transform the former Eastern Bank site into a proposed Starbucks coffee shop.
In May, the board approved a special permit application for a bakery at 1866 Main St. across from the Tewksbury Country Club. The footprint of the building, a former Santander Bank branch, will remain the same, and the board approved several waivers and special conditions.
In June, the board approved a land disturbance permit for an open space residential four-lot subdivision at 181 Pine St.
Board members discussed adding a public comments section to their meetings.
In July, the board approved permits for a 21-unit veterans housing project developed by the nonprofits Soldier On and Tewksbury Home Build. The board also approved five waivers, including a building height waiver, and conditions for 70 percent unit preference for Tewksbury veterans and a plan to allow for registered sex offenders to live in the building pending approval by the Department of Housing and Economic Development.
August saw the board continue a string of family suite permit approvals, following the pandemic trend of home improvement and construction projects. Members also approved non-substantial change determinations and continued talks about the Sycamore Hall plan.
In September, the board discussed amendments to the town’s zoning bylaw that sought to update the Groundwater Protection District to include institutional controls as part of the town’s compliance with the consent decree regarding the Sutton Brook Disposal Area as recommended by the US EPA and MassDEP.
As part of the superfund site’s closure, the town is required to protect public health through policies.
The board also met with Select Board Chair Jay Kelly to discuss three articles at Town Meeting to implement gender-neutral verbiage and understand how the language change would impact planning documents (all three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting).
The board also approved the Sycamore Hall project.
October brought more coffee business before the board as it approved a sign special permit application for the new Aroma Joe’s at 1538 Andover St.
Amid sidewalk discussions, the board sought to settle on a single by-the-foot price for sidewalk fees in lieu of construction for all developers in the future, though local consultant Dick Cuoco remarked that it would be impossible to find a single number because situations change at every location across town.
The board met in November to review several court cases recently decided by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that have implications for medical marijuana permitting, zoning, and subdivision decisions.
The board also continued to discuss plans for the mixed use development “Briggs Place” at 30 East St.
In December, the board approved a land disturbance permit for New England Power Company off Power Company Road to allow for widened access for maintenance equipment.
Members reviewed a presentation from the Department of Public Works’ Brian Gilbert and Kevin Hardiman about updates to the DPW/school maintenance facility plan at 999 Whipple Road; the current facility, inadequate to store the town’s fleet of maintenance vehicles and accommodate staff in a code-safe environment, will be demolished and two new structures totaling 63,000 square feet will be built on the same site.
Finally, the board thanked departing recording secretary Dawn Cathcart and Town Planner Anna McGinty for their service to the town.
The next meeting of the planning board is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 and on the town’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/TewksburyTV.
