TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Tewksbury Teachers Association released an email stating the association voted “no confidence” in the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of the Tewksbury Public Schools. Along with the email, a document approved by 82 percent of the TTA’s 277 member attendees was sent out detailing the reasons for this stance.
The document begins by stating that the Tewksbury Public School System’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been hindered by the lack of decisiveness on part of both the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent. It then goes to say this, as well as other behavior patterns, have been ongoing.
“The Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent have been derelict in their duty to operate the Tewksbury Public Schools,” it reads. “They have shown an inability to communicate with students and staff effectively. Both have abdicated their responsibilities and depended on others to do their roles for them. They have failed to implement a stable COVID learning model that best meets the needs of students, their families, and staff.”
Among the other patterns noted by the Association are the administrators’ distrust in regards to members’ professional behaviors and abilities, and unprofessional communication, such as lying and intimidation. The email details several examples of behavior from both the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent to demonstrate the existence of each of these patterns.
Though the COVID-19 learning plan serves as the base for the presented criticisms, multiple examples are more general critiques, or recall instances that occurred in the pre-pandemic days.
The final point of the email critiques the tone of the Superintendent’s correspondence with parents in the district, stating it often frames teachers in a negative light.
“The Superintendent’s communication and guidance to parents is often used to fracture the entire learning community by fostering an ‘us versus them’ mentality meant to make one side (administrators) appear to be the champions and the other (teachers) to be resistant to change,” the final point of the email reads.
The email has since been circulated among the general town population after it was posted in the Tewksbury MA Residents Facebook page on Tuesday night. It is unknown whether the original poster has any connection to the TTA. Response to the email was mixed, with some commenting in support of the TTA, while others defended the work of the school administrators.
However, a common theme among most commenters was dissatisfaction with the town’s current hybrid learning system.
The TTA will be holding their next parent outreach meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Registration will be available in the coming days through the Tewksbury Teachers Association Facebook page.
