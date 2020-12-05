Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Tewksbury Teachers As­so­ciation released an e­mail stating the association voted “no confidence” in the Super­in­tendent and Assistant Superintendent of the Tewksbury Public Schools. Along with the email, a document ap­proved by 82 percent of the TTA’s 277 member at­tendees was sent out de­tailing the reasons for this stance.

The document begins by stating that the Tewks­bury Public School Sys­tem’s response to the CO­VID-19 pandemic has been hindered by the lack of de­cisiveness on part of both the Su­per­intendent and Assistant Superintendent. It then goes to say this, as well as other behavior patterns, have been ongoing.

“The Superintendent and Assistant Superin­ten­dent have been de­relict in their duty to op­erate the Tewks­bury Public Schools,” it reads. “They have shown an in­ability to communicate with students and staff effectively. Both have abdicated their responsibilities and depended on others to do their roles for them. They have failed to implement a stable CO­VID learning model that best meets the needs of students, their families, and staff.”

Among the other patterns noted by the Asso­ciation are the administrators’ distrust in re­gards to members’ professional behaviors and abilities, and unprofessional communication, such as lying and intimidation. The email details several examples of be­havior from both the Superintendent and As­sistant Superintendent to demonstrate the existence of each of these patterns.

Though the COVID-19 learning plan serves as the base for the presented criticisms, multiple examples are more general critiques, or recall instances that occurred in the pre-pandemic days.

The final point of the email critiques the tone of the Superintendent’s cor­respondence with pa­rents in the district, stating it often frames teachers in a negative light.

“The Superintendent’s communication and gui­dance to parents is often used to fracture the en­tire learning community by fostering an ‘us versus them’ mentality meant to make one side (administrators) appear to be the champions and the other (teachers) to be resistant to change,” the final point of the email reads.

The email has since been circulated among the general town population after it was posted in the Tewksbury MA Resi­dents Facebook page on Tuesday night. It is un­known whether the original poster has any connection to the TTA. Re­sponse to the email was mixed, with some commenting in sup­port of the TTA, while others de­fended the work of the school administrators.

However, a common theme among most commenters was dissatisfaction with the town’s current hybrid learning system.

The TTA will be holding their next parent outreach meeting on Thurs­day, Dec. 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Registration will be available in the coming days through the Tewks­bury Teachers Associa­tion Facebook page.

