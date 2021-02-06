TEWKSBURY — With the pandemic greatly changing the learning landscape within the public school system this year, many across the district are missing the usual sense of predictability. Students and parents across Tewksbury have expressed disappointment with the district’s decision during the last two snow storms to forgo a time-honored tradition of the typical Massachusetts school year: the snow day.
During this week’s nor’easter, in which Tewksbury received an estimated 20-inches of snow, the Tewksbury public school system followed the precedent set during the last major snowstorm in December. Rather than the standard snow day, they opted for a remote learning day, though this time deciding on an early release schedule. Back in December, students had a full remote day.
On both occasions, the announcements were met with mixed reviews from parents. On a December post in the Tewksbury Residents Facebook group, many parents criticized the choice, arguing that students could benefit from a bit of normalcy after a year of disappointment and uncertainty.
One commenter put it bluntly, stating: “Let's get real; it's a snow day give them a break.”
Some parents took the opposite stance, arguing in both the December snow storm and the most recent one that the district was wise to call a remote day, for the school year could end for summer break earlier in June.
One commenter stated that a day without classes was “a day better used in June; I have no problem skipping a snow day.”
On the contrary, students’ reactions were overwhelmingly negative on both occasions. Taking to the district’s Twitter page to voice their opinions, many students argued that a snow day would be beneficial to their mental health, for it would give them a break from a seemingly constant stream of work. In total, there were more than 100 replies to the district’s December tweet announcing a remote learning date. The tweet announcing this week’s remote day had six replies.
Senior students in particular have also voiced disappointment in the district’s choice. Typically, due to the seniors’ graduation and events calendar for the end of the year, they are exempt from making up snow days in June. With the occurrence of other typical senior benefits and events in limbo, many were angry with the district’s decision.
One senior’s December tweet read:
“Considering our circumstances... being a senior sucks as it is, we should have the day off. Since the first day of school freshman year, I have waited to have the benefits that every other senior got. AND NOW WE HAVE TO GO TO SCHOOL ON A SNOW DAY????”
The district has justified the remote learning decision in the past by stating in a December email to parents that the remote day was in response to concerns of diminished instruction time, and it would “provide a sense of belonging and consistency that we have all missed in 2020.”
