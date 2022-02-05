TEWKSBURY — It was approximately 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 9, 1972 when a gas delivery truck backed up at the Lowell Gas Company on Chapman Road and accidentally hit a pipe. What ensued was a fire and subsequent explosion of the tanker truck that, according to accounts of the time, pilots heading to Logan Airport could see as a massive blast from the air.
Tewksbury Fire Department records indicate that three people died as a result, 21 were injured, and approximately 700 people were evacuated from surrounding homes. Tewksbury Call Firefighter William John McAllister died later that night as did the driver of the propane truck, Arthur Sutcliffe of Lowell.
Billerica Fire Captain Donald Schultz died from complications from his injuries. 11 months after the explosion, another Tewksbury firefighter, Captain Frederick Millett, passed away; his death was attributed to complications from injuries sustained from the explosion.
Tewksbury’s Deputy Fire Chief, James Morris, was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Lowell for a skull fracture as was Tewksbury’s Chief William Chandler, who had burns over a significant portion of his body. Tewksbury lost its Engine 5 to the devastating fire, and Engine 4 had a burned cab.
The delivery tanker truck that blew was unloading 7,800 gallons of LP-G (liquefied petroleum gas) when the fire occurred, and the explosion later split the tank in half, hurling one part of the tank more than 200 feet into woods.
The other part of the tank was found flattened on the ground not far from where the truck had been parked, according to a report in FireEnginnering.com’s archives. Accounts of the surrounding woods being on fire, turnout coats and gloves melting, and a temperature gauge on a nearby house reaching 150 degrees were also recorded.
Crash trucks from Hanscom Air Force base arrived with fire-dousing foam to put out fires on the two fire department pumpers. While local departments responded from Wilmington, Billerica, and Andover, mutual aid was ultimately received from 20 communities in some form.
Tewksbury lost the use of nearly half of its department for many months, receiving coverage and support from the surrounding communities while the firefighters recuperated from their injuries. The loss for the community was devastating.
Out of the tragedy, much was learned about fighting natural gas explosions and many safety measures were developed, both for firefighters and for the natural gas and propane industry. Vapor explosions, known as BLEVEs (Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosions), are recorded and studied now.
According to former Tewksbury firefighter Rick Hamm, quoted in a 2012 Town Crier article, “The stuff they gained from this fire was unbelievable. It changed firefighting.”
Current Tewksbury Fire Chief Joseph Kearns said that improved shut off valves were developed for the industry, and firefighting gear is safer now with fireproof pants to go along with the turnout coats, and full boots. Protocols for construction of valves, including concrete posts to protect a vehicle from backing into an unprotected intake valve, were immediately adopted after the tragedy.
Kearns’ father, Ed Kearns, was a firefighter at the time and reflected on that night.
“I had just gotten home when the tones went off,” said Kearns, who jumped in his car and immediately drove down Whipple Road to the Center fire station on Pleasant Street.
Kearns’ gear was at the South fire station, but he wanted to help. Kearns climbed into an engine to drive it over to the site when Chief Chandler, himself in civilian clothing, sternly ordered Kearns out of the truck.
“Chief Chandler was in a new tweed suit, but he wasn’t going to let me go to a fire without my gear,” said Kearns, who stayed to cover the desk and tried to field calls about the situation.
At that point, the propane truck had not blown, and the men were responding to the fire in the valve. Kearns was told to give a second alarm. Shortly after that, the explosion happened.
“The center of town lit up like it was noontime,” said Kearns.
Calls to the engine went unanswered. Captain John Cuneo sent a message that a massive explosion had occurred and to “get all the ambulances you can get.” Kearns got a radio call in from Lowell and asked them to send out word of what had happened and to get every available ambulance; multiple firefighters were down.
Kearns even recalls Harry Patterson, a Helvetia Street resident, running over to the station to help.
“Harry would relieve the firefighters on the desk so they could go fight fires,” said Kearns.
As it turns out, Patterson’s grandson is now Dracut’s fire chief, Chief Richard Patterson.
Kearns recalled that, when his colleagues returned to the Center Station, many sat in silence. Firefighter Bob Fowler came in with his hat, burned turnout gear, and just shook his head. As Kearns recalls, the exterior of Fowler’s coat was gone, leaving him only protected by an inner layer. According to Fowler in a 1972 interview, his gloves were steaming, the fire had been so hot.
Kearns learned that Chandler was taken to the hospital with burns.
“He saved my life,” said an emotional Kearns. “Jimmy Morris was blown into the woods and landed head first on a boulder, suffering a severe skull fracture.”
McAllister was burned and succumbed to his injuries. Tony Alves, a photographer from the Lowell Sun, was able to snap a picture as the explosion happened before being tossed by the impact. According to Kearns, Cuneo was appointed interim chief while Chandler recuperated.
TFD Lt. Christina Merrill feels it is important for current members of the department to always remember the tragedy.
“It had such an impact, it’s important for us to keep it fresh in our minds,” said Merrill.
Merrill said the explosion is even mentioned at the Massachusetts Fire Fighting Academy during training. Merrill said the department conducts yearly tours of the gas facility now and has a strong partnership with them.
“They are the experts, and we are there to support their work,” said Merrill, noting that many upgrades have occurred to the facility and National Grid keeps the department apprised.
The Tewksbury Fire Department has consistently recognized the event. A 40th anniversary memorial plaque was placed at the South Fire Station, and services at the Oblates Novitiate House on Chandler Street paid homage to the fallen in 2012. Fowler, now a retired captain, has participated in the remembrances consistently.
“God bless the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to protect our cities and towns,” said Fowler at the 40th anniversary memorial service.
This year, however, despite it being the 50th anniversary, the recognition will be small and private. Chief Kearns is not having a public memorial due to the pandemic.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are not going to have a service or gathering,” said Kearns.
There are plans for a memorial display in the new Center Fire Station, including photographs and the fire box from that night, which is in Kearns’ office now. Thank you to our first responders. Tewksbury will not forget.
