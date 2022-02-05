Retired Tewksbury firefighter Ed Kearns amid his collection of news clippings about the horrific events of Feb. 9, 1972 when a propane tanker exploded at the Lowell Gas Company facility on Chandler Street, killing several firefighters and wounding many others. This is the 50th anniversary of the explosion. The event changed firefighting, and the impacts are still felt today. (Paige Impink photo)