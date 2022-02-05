Retired Tewksbury firefighter Ed Kearns amid his collection of news clippings

Retired Tewksbury firefighter Ed Kearns amid his collection of news clippings about the horrific events of Feb. 9, 1972 when a propane tanker exploded at the Lowell Gas Company facility on Chandler Street, killing several firefighters and wounding many others. This is the 50th anniversary of the explosion. The event changed firefighting, and the impacts are still felt today. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — It was approximately 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 9, 1972 when a gas delivery truck back­ed up at the Lowell Gas Company on Chapman Road and accidentally hit a pipe. What ensued was a fire and subsequent explosion of the tanker truck that, ac­cording to accounts of the time, pilots heading to Logan Airport could see as a massive blast from the air.

Tewksbury Fire Depart­ment records indicate that three people died as a result, 21 were injured, and approximately 700 people were evacuated from surrounding homes. Tewksbury Call Fire­fight­er William John McAllis­ter died later that night as did the driver of the propane truck, Arthur Sutcliffe of Lowell.

Billerica Fire Captain Donald Schultz died from complications from his injuries. 11 months after the explosion, an­other Tewksbury firefighter, Captain Freder­ick Millett, passed away; his death was attributed to complications from in­juries sustained from the explosion.

Tewksbury’s Deputy Fire Chief, James Mor­ris, was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Lowell for a skull fracture as was Tewksbury’s Chief Wil­liam Chandler, who had burns over a significant portion of his body. Tewks­bury lost its En­gine 5 to the devastating fire, and Engine 4 had a burned cab.

The delivery tanker truck that blew was un­loading 7,800 gallons of LP-G (liquefied petroleum gas) when the fire oc­curred, and the explosion later split the tank in half, hurling one part of the tank more than 200 feet into woods.

The other part of the tank was found flattened on the ground not far from where the truck had been parked, accor­ding to a report in FireEn­gin­nering.com’s ar­chives. Ac­counts of the surrounding woods being on fire, turnout coats and gloves melting, and a temperature gauge on a nearby house reaching 150 de­grees were also recorded.

Crash trucks from Hans­com Air Force base ar­rived with fire-dousing foam to put out fires on the two fire department pumpers. While local de­partments responded from Wilmington, Billerica, and Andover, mutual aid was ultimately re­ceived from 20 communities in some form.

Tewksbury lost the use of nearly half of its de­part­ment for many months, receiving coverage and support from the surrounding communities while the firefighters re­cuperated from their in­juries. The loss for the community was devastating.

Out of the tragedy, much was learned about fighting natural gas ex­plosions and many safety measures were developed, both for firefighters and for the natural gas and propane industry. Vapor explosions, known as BLEVEs (Boil­ing Li­quid Expanding Va­por Explosions), are re­corded and studied now.

According to former Tewksbury firefighter Rick Hamm, quoted in a 2012 Town Crier article, “The stuff they gained from this fire was unbelievable. It changed firefighting.”

Current Tewksbury Fire Chief Joseph Kearns said that improved shut off valves were developed for the industry, and firefighting gear is safer now with fireproof pants to go along with the turnout coats, and full boots. Protocols for construction of valves, including concrete posts to protect a vehicle from backing into an unprotected in­take valve, were im­mediately adopted after the tragedy.

Kearns’ father, Ed Kearns, was a firefighter at the time and reflected on that night.

“I had just gotten home when the tones went off,” said Kearns, who jumped in his car and immediately drove down Whip­ple Road to the Center fire station on Pleasant Street.

Kearns’ gear was at the South fire station, but he wanted to help. Kearns climbed into an engine to drive it over to the site when Chief Chandler, himself in civilian clothing, sternly ordered Kearns out of the truck.

“Chief Chandler was in a new tweed suit, but he wasn’t going to let me go to a fire without my gear,” said Kearns, who stayed to cover the desk and tried to field calls about the situation.

At that point, the pro­pane truck had not blown, and the men were re­sponding to the fire in the valve. Kearns was told to give a second alarm. Shortly after that, the ex­plosion happened.

“The center of town lit up like it was noontime,” said Kearns.

Calls to the engine went unanswered. Captain John Cuneo sent a message that a massive explosion had occurred and to “get all the ambulances you can get.” Kearns got a radio call in from Lowell and asked them to send out word of what had happened and to get every available ambulance; mul­tiple firefighters were down.

Kearns even recalls Harry Patterson, a Hel­vetia Street resident, running over to the station to help.

“Harry would relieve the firefighters on the desk so they could go fight fires,” said Kearns.

As it turns out, Pat­ter­son’s grandson is now Dracut’s fire chief, Chief Richard Patterson.

Kearns recalled that, when his colleagues re­turned to the Center Station, many sat in si­lence. Firefighter Bob Fowler came in with his hat, burned turnout gear, and just shook his head. As Kearns recalls, the exterior of Fowler’s coat was gone, leaving him only protected by an inner layer. According to Fowler in a 1972 interview, his gloves were steaming, the fire had been so hot.

Kearns learned that Chandler was taken to the hospital with burns.

“He saved my life,” said an emotional Kearns. “Jimmy Morris was blown into the woods and landed head first on a boulder, suffering a se­vere skull fracture.”

McAllister was burned and succumbed to his injuries. Tony Alves, a photographer from the Lowell Sun, was able to snap a picture as the explosion happened be­fore being tossed by the impact. According to Kearns, Cuneo was ap­pointed interim chief while Chandler recuperated.

TFD Lt. Christina Mer­rill feels it is important for current members of the department to always remember the tragedy.

“It had such an impact, it’s important for us to keep it fresh in our minds,” said Merrill.

Merrill said the explosion is even mentioned at the Massachusetts Fire Fighting Academy during training. Merrill said the department conducts yearly tours of the gas facility now and has a strong partnership with them.

“They are the experts, and we are there to support their work,” said Merrill, noting that many upgrades have occurred to the facility and Na­tional Grid keeps the de­partment apprised.

The Tewksbury Fire Department has consistently recognized the event. A 40th anniversary memorial plaque was placed at the South Fire Station, and services at the Oblates Novitiate House on Chandler Street paid homage to the fallen in 2012. Fowler, now a retired captain, has participated in the remembrances consistently.

“God bless the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to protect our cities and towns,” said Fowler at the 40th anniversary memorial service.

This year, however, de­spite it being the 50th anniversary, the recognition will be small and private. Chief Kearns is not having a public memorial due to the pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are not going to have a service or gathering,” said Kearns.

There are plans for a memorial display in the new Center Fire Station, including photographs and the fire box from that night, which is in Kearns’ office now. Thank you to our first responders. Tewksbury will not forget.

