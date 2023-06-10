It’s that time of year when outdoor festivals of all kinds ramp up and food and community come together. And in the summer, area Greek orthodox churches hold celebrations and fundraisers to help their humanitarian missions. Months of planning and preparation go into the festivals, also called picnics, staffed by church volunteers.
Food is typically at the heart of these events with traditional music played live or on tape. Tables of goods, similar to a bazaar, are often set up for festival patrons to purchase. We visited the Grecian Festival in Lowell at Transfiguration Green Orthodox Church and while it was cold outside, the spirit was warm and the volunteers were welcoming.
Traditional dishes were available for lunch or dinner and could be eaten onsite or taken to go. We enjoyed moussaka — a “lasagna” of eggplant, ground beef, and spices topped with a layer of mashed potato, and spanakopita — a layered pie of phyllo dough, spinach, and feta cheese.
Other dishes included Flintstone-sized lamb shanks, rice pilaf, green beans (fasolakia), salads, stuffed grape leaves called dolmas or dolmades, gyros, and rice pudding. There is something for every taste.
Not to be missed was Greek iced-coffee called frappe, and a large variety of pastries including loukoumades — Greek fried dough balls drenched in honey, baklava —layered phyllo with walnuts and cinnamon, and portokalopita — a sweet Greek orange cake.
Inside the church hall we learned how to prepare and roll tiropita — cheese turnovers, and how to crumble dried phyllo for orange cake during the cooking demonstrations. Dance performances and live music were on the schedule, and we were treated to a tour of the church where we learned about the Greek Orthodox faith and the impressive iconography in the church.
The presenters were informative and explained the symbolism and artwork of the spectacular mosaics in the sanctuary — 40 years in the making.
Festivals are usually free to attend and have food and other items available for sale. Meal take-out is typically an option so consider getting your next weekend meal from a Greek festival.
Upcoming Greek Festivals in the area include:
• Woburn Greekfest, Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, June 8-11
• Arlington Greek Food Festival, St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, June 9-11
• Lowell Greek Festival, Hellenic Cultural Center, 41 Broadway St., Lowell, June 16-18
• Ipswich Greek Festival and Clambake, Hellenic Center, 117 County Road, Ipswich, July 8-9
For more festival listings, visit Greekboston.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.