TEWKSBURY — Kathleen Nofte, a Tewksbury resident and former nurse at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston last Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Nofte was arrested and charged in September with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and one count of tampering with a consumer product.
Prior to her arrest, Nofte was a nurse in the hospice unit of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford. The specific instance in question occurred between the dates of Jan. 13-15, 2017. Nofte was accused of taking morphine intended for dying veterans. In order to take the morphine, she allegedly diluted it with water, giving the diluted mixture to the veterans under her care while ingesting the leftover drugs herself.
Nofte admitted to diluting and ingesting the drugs intended for patients to federal agents, admitting that she diluted and ingested drugs intended for patients. This admission contradicts her previous denial of the charges, saying that any excess drugs were a result of carelessness.
For the charge of tampering with a consumer product, Nofte faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. For the charge of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, she faces up to four years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
