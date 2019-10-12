Tewksbury — On Sunday, Sept. 29, a donation drive for the victims of Hurricane Dorian was held at the Skybox in Tewksbury.
The drive was organized by Skybox manager Tammy Mencino as a part of their efforts to have a positive impact on the community. Skybox family member Maxine Anglero is from the Bahamas, providing a personal connection to the tragedy as many members of Anglero’s family were displaced and affected by the hurricane.
At the fundraiser, live music was performed by the band Bailout, accompanied by Anglero’s father on the trumpet, and various local restaurants and businesses donated raffle prizes and baskets.
Some included Tewksbury Sports Club, Ledge View Printing, J&B Butcher, Balance Spa, and Oakdale Liquors to name a few. At the end of the night, $5,584 was raised in addition to other supply donations.
Donations were collected at the Skybox for the Dorian Fundraiser through Oct. 6. At the end of this month, Anglero will travel to the Bahamas to deliver the supplies.
In addition to the Hurricane Dorian Fundraiser, Mencino says that the Skybox hopes to host other events in the future to help other causes important to the community.
“The Skybox represents togetherness, family and working together to make not only the Skybox successful but to be a big part in the community,” Mencino said. “We plan to host more (fundraisers) in the future to do our part in helping with whatever cause is presented to us.”
A GoFundMe page was also set up to collect donations. In order to donate to this GoFundMe, visit it at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/onward-upward-bahamas?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0z_xbFNLM4XfQdWKb5as4OcMQ9YUmJrr8cbC01VJ5C1sgStQZDplrjvfQ
