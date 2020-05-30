TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday, May 19 via teleconference discuss new business and COVID-19 updates.
The board addressed a conduit and pole petition on Sophie Way, presented by National Grid. The new street will be supplied with underground power. The board approved the request.
In new business, the board discussed Route 38, with chairman Jay Kelly calling parts of the road “deplorable.” He said that he would be meeting with Town Manager Richard Montuori and the town engineers to discuss recent improvements, current projects, and “the future plan and strategies” for Route 38 going forward, including the region’s Transportation Improvement Program.
The board also expressed their desire for continuous sidewalks the entire length of Route 38. Improvements are already scheduled for 2021. Route 38 is a state road under the control of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
In COVID-19 news, Montuori mentioned that town staff has returned to work, though buildings are still not open to the public. The town is working to implement safety measures to enforce social distancing.
The town election is still slated to take place on June 16. Montuori said that the public library and senior center will most likely remain closed for a longer time than other town buildings as those buildings present bigger challenges for sanitizing and social distancing.
Montuori invited residents to call the town offices with any questions or issues.
The board noted that the LRTA is not currently collecting fares, and riders must enter the bus through the back door. The board thanked the drivers and operators who continue to provide essential transportation services to assist residents with their everyday needs.
Business owners with questions about the state’s social distancing and reopening measures are encouraged to reach out to assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick.
The new football field, replacing Doucette Stadium, is expected to be completed in 2021. The school athletic field committee will be looking at options to move locker rooms for the football team, create alternate viewing for residents (such as live streaming and recording games in lieu of attending in person), and exploring lighting solutions.
The town will be airing a pre-recorded ceremony in honor of Memorial Day.
“It’s an amazing ceremony, it’s going to be missed... I always look forward to that,” said chairman Jay Kelly.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 2, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
