On Saturday Oct. 17, thousands gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. to participate in the 2020 Women’s March. In accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees remained masked throughout the entirety of the event.
The 2020 Women’s March marks the fifth iteration of the event, which first occurred the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. At that first event, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Washington in protest of the Trump Administration, and in support of women’s rights and empowerment.
At Freedom Plaza, speakers from organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the National Women’s Law Center spoke regarding the importance of reproductive rights, and voting in the 2020 election.
Additionally, much of the conversation at the March pertained to the ongoing Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat previously held by Ruth Bader Ginsberg, better known in popular culture as RBG. Many of the signs carried by attendees made reference to RBG’s legacy, or referenced displeasure towards Barrett’s nomination and likely confirmation.
Many women and children in attendance honored RBG by wearing masks or shirts printed with her picture or quotes, and carrying handmade signs paying tribute to her legacy. Some even wore full outfits featuring personal takes of her famed collars she wore with her Supreme Court robes.
Other signs made by those at the March demonstrated anger towards the Trump Administration, advocated for women’s reproductive rights, and supported Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.
From Freedom Plaza, attendees marched along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, then on Constitution Avenue NW past the Supreme Court. There, marchers were met with pro-life counter protesters, many of them holding signs advocating against abortions, and others in support of the confirmation of Barrett. Though there were several verbal disagreements between individuals from both sides, march volunteers worked to prevent any serious physical altercations.
After passing the Supreme Court, marchers then continued past the Capitol, on to the National Mall, where a text banking event aimed to get out the vote occurred for those who wanted to stay and participate.
In addition to the march in Washington, D.C., more than 400 similar events were held across the country. Some of these events were held in other major cities, including New York City, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Chicago. A March was even held locally in Boston at and around the Boston Common, where roughly 1,000 supporters gathered in resistance to the Trump Administration, as well as the current Supreme Court confirmation proceedings.
