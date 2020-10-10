TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a virtual meeting.
Susan Amato, owner of Angelina’s Restaurant, came before the board with an alteration of premises application. Amato has been using traffic barricades, planters and heaters to keep her outdoor dining open as part of a temporary permit issued for the season.
Amato is now seeking to make the changes permanent.
“I need all my sections running for as long as possible,” she said.
One resident called in to express support for making the change permanent. The board approved the application. Town Manager Richard Montuori took the opportunity to remind other restaurants that they have the opportunity to apply to make their temporary permits permanent as well.
The board appointed resident Evan Walsh to the Conservation Commission.
Town Clerk Denise Graffeo came before the board to discuss early and mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 election. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24, either in person at the Town Clerk’s Office or online at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/.
If residents wish to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure, they may apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by Oct. 28 (though the Secretary of State recommends returning your application by Oct. 20 to ensure processing). The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2 at noon.
Graffeo noted that every registered voter should have been mailed an application to vote-by-mail; those who did not are encouraged to check their voter registration status. Applications must be printed and signed, and returned to the Town Clerk by mail, fax, or email.
“There’s a great tool that is offered through the Secretary of State’s website to track your application and ballot,” she said, found at www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.
Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, and can be mailed to town hall, delivered to the outdoor town hall dropbox, or delivered in person to the clerk’s office.
Residents may also vote early with no application through in-person early voting at town hall, regardless of precinct, from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30. Complete hours may be found on the town website.
Residents may also vote on election day in-person with personal protective equipment at their polling station. Precinct assignment and voter registration may be found online.
The board recommended adoption of all articles on the special Town Meeting warrant.
The board discussed Halloween 2020. Chairperson Jay Kelly reported that the Tewksbury Health Department expressed that Halloween can occur safely with the proper precautions in place, and noted that both parents and children need to wear personal protective equipment and socially distance. Kelly said that the residents who want to avoid contact can shut off their outdoor light or leave a bowl of candy outside.
Selectwoman Jayne Wellman added that the town cannot technically cancel Halloween, but only sets the hours; she asked Montuori to make an infographic for families outlining public safety requirements. The board voted to set trick-or-treating hours for 6 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The board approved a street name application for Terramor Drive.
The board voted to approve the state election warrant for Nov. 3, 2020.
The board accepted a $500 gift from Salem Five Bank to the Tewksbury Police Department to sponsor the lighting of the town common gazebo in purple honoring September as National Recovery Month and October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.