As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we have had to deal with many changes in our daily routines.
One place that this is most evident is at the supermarket.
Safety measures now require shoppers to wear face masks, social distance and sometimes wait in line to enter the store.
As all of these practices become our “new norm,” the savvy shopper has also learned to deal with numerous shortages of certain products, with the most famous (and perhaps most puzzling) item to be the toilet paper shortage!
However, the production problems that several of the country’s major meat packing plants have now cause a shortage of meat to add to our list of hard to find items.
Although many items that have been hard to find are slowly returning to the supermarket shelves, meat still seems to be in demand, forcing many markets to put limits on how much you can purchase.
If you have been considering a vegetarian diet, or semi-vegetarian diet, perhaps now may be a good time to give it a try.
The United States has an estimated 30 million people who are currently eating meat free, or almost meat free diets.
According to the Department of Nutrition at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the emphasis in research and healthy eating has been on more plant-based diets.
The Federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends plant-based diets that are higher in vegetables, fruits and whole grains, and lower in red meats and processed meats, sugar-sweetened foods and drinks, and refined grains.
The idea of removing all meat from your diet may be too radical of a change for many, but keep in mind that there are many options to consider when picking a diet that is right for you.
Some vegetarians continue to eat eggs and dairy products. This type of diet is called a Lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet.
You may want to consider a Pesco-vegetarian diet, which includes the intake of seafood to your diet.
Perhaps you may be considering cutting down on your meat intake for economic reasons. Before you choose to change your diet, there are several things you should consider.
First and foremost, you should always consult with your physician before making any major changes to your diet.
After getting the OK from your doctor, start your diet transition slowly. Try a Meatless Monday for a few weeks to experiment with vegetarian recipes. After a few weeks, add several more meals during the week that are meatless or that meat is not the primary focus of the meal.
Mentally change your meal planning from a large portion of meat with a side dish, to a more balanced meal.
Vegetarian meals mix proteins, fats, and vegetables together, often in one pot meals such as casseroles, stews or soups, that use items such as beans, whole grains, and vegetables.
If you do choose to eliminate meat completely from your diet, be sure to fill the much needed protein and fat void in your diet.
Foods like avocados, peanut butter, nuts, seeds, and low-fat milk are good sources of protein and fat. Also black beans, kidney beans, and lentils are good protein rich choices.
Be realistic when choosing a vegetarian diet. If you don’t really like fruits and vegetables, this type of diet will never work for you. The fruits and vegetables that the vegetarian diet is based on offers a wide variety of essential vitamins and minerals, and your body will be void of these nutrients if you straight up won’t eat them.
The key to being successful on a plant-based diet with little or no meat is to be creative in mixing different foods together to create nutritiously complete meals that are filling and delicious.
Reducing your weekly meat intake could benefit you both economically and nutritionally, when done with the guidance of your health care provider.
For a list of easy to make vegetarian recipes to try out on your first Meatless Monday, visit www.delish.com/healthy-vegetarian-dinner-recipes.
