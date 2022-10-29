TEWKSBURY — On Monday, students and faculty at the Wynn Middle School were privileged to participate in an interactive online presentation with Dr. Hans Fisher, a survivor of the voyage of the St. Louis, a ship that carried 937 passengers fleeing Nazi Germany in 1939. The ship was bound for Cuba, only to be turned away and subsequently denied entry to the United States, as well. The passengers were forced to return to Europe on the eve of WWII.
According to principal John Weir, this significant and historical event figured in the school’s summer reading book “Refugee” by Alan Gratz, which all Wynn students and faculty read together. Gratz was inspired by the story of the St. Louis, and his character, Josef, is coincidentally a similar age to Fisher when he, his sister, and mother made passage on the ship.
As the 93-year old Fisher shared the details of his life, he was able to explain to students firsthand how he and his classmates could not go to regular school because they were Jewish, and had to avoid the Hitler Youth as they left class each day or suffer getting beaten up. Fisher spoke of his father’s arrest by the Gestapo, the German secret police, and later a ransacking of his home and harassment by the German SS, a Nazi elite guard under Hitler.
Thanks to a warning by Fisher’s mother to a lawyer friend, the man went in to hiding and later helped Fisher and his family leave Germany on the St. Louis.
Fisher shared the story of Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, when Nazis stormed Jewish enclaves, smashing windows of businesses and burned synagogues. However, Fisher also shared his story of resilience and survival; from eventually arriving in New York with no English, to graduating as valedictorian of his class, to earning a scholarship to Rutgers University, pursuing additional degrees, and becoming a professor, researcher, and department chair of nutritional biochemistry at Rutgers for many years.
The powerful narrative captivated students and staff, all of whom watched live from their classrooms. The program was facilitated by the Lappin Foundation’s executive director Debbie Coltin who thanked Wynn teacher Cindy Ramaska for bringing the program to the students.
Coltin told the students that they were now witnesses to the Holocaust themselves.
Dr. Fisher was able take a few student questions. The students asked, “what got you through this difficult time of the Holocaust?” to which he responded, “People. Decent people will get you through it.”
When asked, “What was the first thing you did when you got to the United States?” Fisher responded that within the first two weeks he was bar mitzvahed and received a used radio as a present. He loved the radio and listened to shows, remembering "Hi, Ho Silver" from the Lone Ranger program.
Fisher’s closing messages were “you can't control everything that goes on around you, so take advantage of the opportunities that you do have. Develop strong relationships with those around you... your family, your classmates, your neighbors.”
The students were clapping for Dr. Fisher at the conclusion of the program; a moving and transformative experience for all.
