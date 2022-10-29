Students at the John Wynn Middle School created story maps of the school's summer reading book Refugee, a historical fiction novel in which the stories of youth fleeing Nazi Germany, the Cuban riots, and the Syrian war are described. The entire school participated in an online discussion on Monday with 93-year old Dr. Hans Fisher, a survivor of the Holocaust and passenger on the St. Louis, a ship that took German citizens to Cuba with the directive to never return to their homeland again. This true-life event was the basis for one of the stories in the book. (Paige Impink photo)