If the cold drab weather has you yearning for a summertime lobster roll, pay attention to some challenges that may be ahead for the cold-water crustacean. A move is afoot by an influential seafood rating guide to designate the American lobster as “red” or avoid, “…meaning they lack strong management or are caught or farmed in ways that harm other marine life or the environment,” according to the Seafood Watch list.
The list is put out by the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California and is the go-to guide for grocery chains, restaurants, food service vendors, and consumers when buying seafood. The guide rates species as Best Choice, Certified, Good Alternative, and Avoid. Metrics such as how the animals are caught, farmed, or managed play into the rankings. Sustainability extends beyond best practices in harvesting and farming, and also examines working conditions and coastal impacts.
A recent report that American lobsters would potentially be added to the “red” list sent shockwaves through the New England seafood community. At issue are the types of ropes that are used to haul lobster traps and the impact the ropes are having on the North Atlantic right whale population through entanglements.
According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the North Atlantic right whale is one of the five most frequently entangled large whale species. There are fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales as of February 2022, and due to their proximity to commercial fishing areas and shipping lanes, the animals are at risk from vessel strikes and gear entanglements.
Balancing the needs of the lobstering community with the sustainable practices needed to keep the whales safe is a discussion that has been ongoing since the 1980s when statistics about the damage fishing gear can do to whales was formally collected. The vertical lines used on lobster traps create an entanglement hazard for whales.
Prototypes of breakaway ropes that will release under less pressure have been in development for years and are in use in Massachusetts. However, there is also some dispute about how many of the whales are actually killed by this gear, though arguments by different advocacy groups suggest that whales cannot thrive due to injury which ultimately impacts the strength of the herd.
Several petitions filed with the National Marine Fisheries service are pushing for rope-less pots or traps within three years.
Yet, Massachusetts lobster-men already observe a seasonal moratorium on lobstering and are using breakaway ropes. There is great concern that retailers and restaurants will change their buying habits should the red list designation be adopted. The Massachusetts Lobsterman’s Association takes great exception with the Commonwealth being grouped with other Northeast lobster fisheries, according to statements, and urges consumers to continue to support locally caught seafood.
As of March 7, 2022, the watchlist has American lobster caught in traps in the Northwest Atlantic ocean listed as Red. This listing is distinct from the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery which is Marine Stewardship Council Certified as Blue or a good/better alternative, according to the Seafood Watch list.
American lobster caught in pots are the topic of the draft assessment pending. Other American lobster fishing sites are coded yellow, meaning ‘buy but be aware there are concerns with how they’re caught, farmed, or managed.’
Public comment is being accepted through March 28, 2022 at https://www.seafoodwatch.org/recommendations/developing-our-recommendations/external-review where the general assessment may be reviewed and downloaded. Feedback comments may be entered online.
