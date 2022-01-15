TEWKSBURY — Last week, Tewksbury Memorial High School alumnus Tyler Hubbard returned home to Massachusetts due to his work on tour as a Talent Coordinator for the Disney On Ice show: “Mickey’s Search Party.”
Hubbard graduated from TMHS in 2010, and then went on to obtain a theater degree from Dean College in Franklin. While in a college production of “The Three Musketeers,” Hubbard began self-teaching himself stage combat and other stunt work.
This knowledge of stunt work ultimately was useful when it came to his work with the show “Marvel Universe Live!” Hubbard began performing with the show in 2017, and continued to perform 7-8 times per week until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live shows in 2020. In addition to his stunt work, Hubbard also served as a “media mentor,” where he worked alongside various media outlets.
Following the pandemic, Hubbard began to get more involved with public relations work with the Marvel show, and then Disney On Ice. As the two shows were operated by the same company, he was able to easily make the transition.
Now, Hubbard is based in Orlando, Florida. In his current role as a Talent Coordinator, he primarily organizes travel, media, and accommodations for about 80 cast members at Disney On Ice.
“Bringing back live shows, and the mental escape and normalcy they bring to people has been very exciting to me,” Hubbard said of his experience working on the tour.
In the coming weeks, Hubbard will continue touring with “Mickey’s Search Party,” as the show moves to Hartford, Connecticut for two weeks, and then moves on to other cities across the country.
Another Disney On Ice show, titled “Let’s Celebrate,” will be coming to Boston’s TD Garden from Feb. 23-27, 2022. Though Hubbard will not be directly involved with this show, tickets are available online through ticketmaster.com.
