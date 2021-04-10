With the warmer weather approaching, the looming thought that bathing suit season is just around the corner makes for the perfect motivator to awaken us from our self induced “couch potato coma” to pursue a healthier lifestyle.
There is no need to go “nuts” trying to find healthier alternatives to your wintertime, comfort snack foods, as April is National Pecan Month!
Pecans come from a species of hickory trees native to northern Mexico and the Southern United States, making them a readily available snack year round.
This convenient nut is also a nutrition powerhouse loaded with more than 19 essential vitamins and minerals that offer multiple health benefits.
The pecans nutritional profile includes Vitamins A, B6, and E as well as Calcium, Folate, Niacin, Iron, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Manganese, and Zinc. These are all important to maintain healthy skin, eyes, teeth, bones, muscles and nerves. They also contribute to a healthy immune system to help fight infection and repair damage to your body.
Pecans are also rich in antioxidants. Studies suggest that a diet high in antioxidant rich foods such as nuts, fruits and vegetables can help lower your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
In fact, a 30-year study by Harvard University found that regular nut eaters were less likely to die from serious health conditions than people that do not eat nuts at all.
Harvard researchers tracked 119,00 men and women and discovered that the participants that ate seven or more servings of nuts per week had a 29 percent less risk of dying from heart disease and 11 percent less risk of dying from cancer.
Pecans are naturally gluten free, making them a safe choice for those who have an intolerance to gluten.
They also have little saturated fats and no trans fats. With 60 percent of the pecans fats being monounsaturated and another 30 percent are polyunsaturated, and overall high antioxidant activity, pecans are recognized by the American Heart Association as being a heart healthy addition to your regular diet.
One ounce of raw pecans contains three grams of protein and provides 10 percent of the recommended daily value of fiber. This can help those who are trying to shed a few pounds as it enhances satiety, helping you feel full longer.
Consuming pecans can also help increase your metabolism, enabling you to burn calories more quickly.
However, pecans are rather high in calories, so control your serving portion. Even though one ounce serving of raw pecans (about 19 pecans halves) has 196 calories, the protein, nutrients and fiber they offer will keep you full longer, thus avoiding high-carb, tempting snack foods.
Because pecans are very low on the glycemic index, they will not cause a spike in blood sugar levels, even for people with diabetes. Adding pecans to your diet can even offset the effects of higher glycemic index foods when eaten as part of the same meal.
Pecans are naturally sweet and are a healthy alternative to satisfy your sweet tooth instead of reaching for candy.
You can easily substitute pecans for chocolate chips in any of your favorite recipes like pancakes, muffins or cookies. The substitution of pecans for chocolate makes it easy to add pecans to your every day diet, and offers a new and unique flavor boost to those old, familiar recipes.
When craving something crunchy, pecans will fit the bill. For snacking ease, portion out 19 pecan halves in snack sized, zip-lock baggies. Sprinkle pecans with allspice, zip the bag shut, and shake. Keep a bag in your backpack, purse, glove compartment or your desk drawer at work for a healthy, convenient snack on the go.
Avoid buying pre-packaged “roasted” pecans, as they often have unwanted added fat and calories.
Pecans are readily available at any grocery store, but you can also purchase pecans directly from the farm online.
After enduring a long winter, and quite frankly, a long COVID year, try starting off the spring season with a new attitude and healthier lifestyle. National Pecan Month is the perfect time to introduce the health benefits of pecans to your everyday diet without having to go “nuts” over having a complete diet overhaul.
For more pecan recipe ideas visit www.ilovepecans.org.
