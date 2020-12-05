TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, for a virtual meeting via teleconference.
In his monthly report, superintendent Chris Malone reflected on an uptick in coronavirus cases in town, including several new cases in the school community.
“We’ve proven through contact tracing that [cases] are not originating or spreading in the school district,” he said, praising students and staff for following district safety guidelines and regulations in buildings. “Those are all the difference makers... we’re not seeing the impact on the school.”
Malone said he is concerned about the increase in town cases, but feels confident that families can continue to follow health and safety protocols.
“This is our biggest weapon in defeating this virus and ensuring that it is not spreading in the schools or affecting our ability to have in-person learning for students,” he said.
Malone reviewed the pandemic’s effect on staffing. In a typical year, he said, about five percent of staff would be out on leave due to maternity, illness, or other situations. With accomodations, requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and people in quarantine and isolation, about 26 percent of staff are affected daily.
Malone said that many teachers are able to work remotely, but if buildings cannot be adequately staffed to supervise students, in-person learning may be impacted.
Malone said that the Massachusetts Superintendents Association recently asked Governor Charlie Baker to figure out how to bring school in-person full time and to look at resolving issues surrounding transportation and decreasing required six-foot distancing.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan reported that the district’s staff flu clinic was recently held, and praised head nurse Kelly Constantino for organizing it. She also mentioned that in the event of a weather-related school closure, a full remote learning day may be implemented as determined by the district. Teachers are preparing offline lessons in case of Internet issues.
The committee reviewed District Attorney Marian Ryan’s annual truancy informational letter and encouraged families to reach out to their school principal with questions about attendance.
Business manager Dave Libby told the committee that he is working with the bus company to accommodate changes to schedules for students switching between hybrid and remote plans. He also mentioned that the food services department is sending 600 meals home with in-person learners every day, and 700 meal packages on grab-and-go days (with three meals each).
“They continue to do a great job getting healthy, portable meals home and in the hands of our families,” said Libby.
He noted that all meals are free this year and encouraged families to take advantage of the program.
In committee reports, member Jamey Cutelis said the new Pleasant Street elementary school is on budget and on time. The construction team may demolish the Center School building early, meaning the district leadership team is currently making plans to move office space.
Structures for the new building and stadium have started to go up.
Member Scott Wilson also reported that the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee recently held a virtual parent night on remote learning; because of the volume of questions, SEPAC is hoping to hold another night for parents to participate.
The committee will be holding a budget workshop on Jan. 13, 2021.
The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on the meeting agenda as posted on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 27 and Verizon channel 34.Tewksbury
