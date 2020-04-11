TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met via video conference on Tuesday afternoon for an emergency management operations update due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to Health Director Susan Sawyer, TMHS students returning from a February vacation trip to Italy presented the first set of issues the department had to deal with early on in the crisis.
Sawyer said that “luckily there was no illness due to their exposure,” as travelers had been notified that a passenger on their return flight home had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Since that time, the health department has transitioned into an emergency management mode, with Town Manager Richard Montuori as the director and chief public information officer.
Sawyer praised all of the town department heads whom she said are working well together as a team, moving quickly and nimbly to enact emergency orders to close businesses that needed to comply with the governor’s emergency declaration to maintain social distance and public safety.
The health department has been trying to keep up with the daily changes and directives from the state, including directing town departments to stagger staff while maintaining some level of essential services for the community.
During the call, Sawyer presented an emergency preparedness document for public health emergencies which will be adopted and posted online. The document addresses protocols for a variety of issues surrounding public health emergencies, including linking people with emergency health officials, mental health care, communications plans, shelter plans if needed, and other areas, in addition to addressing roles and responsibilities.
The document is based on a template issued by the state. Sawyer expects this to be a “living” document which will be modified over time.
Sawyer said, “We often learn about restrictions just as the public learns about them when the governor gives a press conference,” explaining that directives come quickly, and often without advanced notice to community leaders.
The board will continue the emergency preparedness meetings each Tuesday at 1 p.m. in addition to their regular meetings in order to keep themselves and the public current.
As to the COVID-19 situation in Tewksbury, Sawyer provided an update.
“Based on a call earlier today with other communities, steps have been taken to contact every elder care facility in town to update contact information so that there is no delay should the need arise to contact them,” said Sawyer, referencing an increased concern over outbreaks in several elder care facilities in the Merrimack Valley.
Town nurse Urvi Agarwalla was also on the call and gave the most recent case numbers: as of April 7, there were 37 active cases and 11 cases discharged (recovered); 48 cases total.
Agarwalla said, “The number is growing every day, not as rapidly, but we are continuing to get cases regularly.”
Agarwalla thanked the school nurses for helping her out, as cases must be tracked once the state notifies the town with a lab-positive result. Agarwalla described the process: once notified of an index case, she speaks to the person directly via telephone, tracks back to persons with whom they may have had contact up to 48 hours before symptoms developed, contacts those contacts, sends isolation guidelines, monitors symptoms, and enters the information into the state’s infection disease tracking database.
Agarwalla said that guidelines for data collection are constantly changing. Discharge guidelines are always changing as well she said, including those for parents who have tested positive and have children who are in the home while the parent endures quarantine.
“This is new for everyone,” said Agarwalla, explaining that even if someone appears to be recovering, all cautions must still remain in place such as handwashing, disinfecting surfaces and social distancing.
Chairman Raymond Barry encouraged people to dispose of their masks and gloves responsibly and not to leave them on the ground in grocery parking lots. He encouraged people to take a zippered bag with them to dispose of their protective items. He also asked people to limit the amount of touching of items when grocery shopping.
The coronavirus task force in Washington, D.C. has recommended limiting grocery shopping trips as much as possible and to only send one family member in to shop.
Tewksbury retailers have been contacted by Shannon Sullivan, the town sanitarian, several times via email with guidance such as wearing gloves and social distancing. Sullivan stated that most retailers were proactive in addressing safe practices but that she has received calls from residents worried about food service workers not wearing gloves.
Sullivan did point out that gloves are not a panacea, but that some drive-throughs have switched to using trays to deliver food items at the windows to ease the public’s anxiety. Sullivan stated that self-serve areas of some convenient stores have been closed for now as a way to limit the spread of the virus.
The primary defense against spread of COVID-19 is staying at home, handwashing, and social distancing if you must go out, according to the CDC guidelines.
The next meeting of the Tewksbury Board of Health is April 16 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.