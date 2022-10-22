TEWKSBURY — Chief Joseph Kearns of the Tewksbury Fire Department is excited to announce that Lieutenant Robert Keddie and Captain David Carney have been selected to be honored for outstanding acts of heroism and bravery at the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year award ceremony on Nov. 18, 2022. This event is being held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester at 10 a.m.
On Sept. 18, 2021, the Tewksbury Fire Department responded to Saunders Circle for an automatic fire alarm activation, on arrival there was nothing showing. Upon investigation, Capt. Carney found smoke coming from an end unit. Lt. Keddie without the protection of a hose line yet immediately entered the unit to search for the resident with a heavy smoke condition inside.
Lt. Keddie located the resident who was semi-conscious and unresponsive in the bathroom, suffering from burns to his body and airway. Lt. Keddie began to extricate the resident and was met by Captain Carney who assisted in bringing him to the outside and immediately rendering medical care.
Boston Med-Flight was requested and responded to air-lift the patient to a Boston hospital.
The quick and decisive actions of both Lt. Keddie and Capt. Carney was a major reason for the positive outcome and recovery of this resident.
“It is my opinion that if these actions did not take place as quickly there would have been a tragedy that day,” Chief Kearns stated.
He also said he was extremely proud of these two members and all the personnel that responded to this incident.
