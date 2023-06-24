The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, June 12, 2023, at town hall.
Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that the town’s Housing Production Plan for 2023-2027 is complete and will be presented at the board’s next meeting. Both the Planning Board and Select Board will need to sign off before the plan can be certified by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
Lowder also shared that the Select Board is holding retail marijuana license hearings through the month of June.
A site plan review and special permit application for a solar canopy and battery storage system at Thermo Fisher at 2 Radcliff Road was withdrawn without prejudice by Ecogy Energy.
The board approved a special permit application for National Grid at 1470 Shawsheen St. The company sought to install an eight foot fence around a substation.
The board discussed a site plan review and land disturbance permit for Tree House Brewing Company at 1879 Main St. Tree House is seeking to transform the former Funland site into a 143 space parking lot with a right-turn-only entry and exit. Parking attendants will be on hand during events to direct flow of traffic. The board continued the hearing to June 26.
The board discussed a site plan review, special permit, and land disturbance permit from Holt & Bugbee at 1600 Shawsheen St. The former parcel was recently split into two parcels with the board’s approval. One of the lots is planned for a new warehouse with office space, loading docks, and 12 trailer storage spaces, and the second lot is slated for parking.
The board continued the discussion amid requests for traffic and sound studies.
The board discussed a site plan review at 890 East St. The proposed retail cannabis location would be operated in partnership between Bella Luna and CannaVana. The company is in the process of conducting a traffic study and addressing a DPW review letter.
The board continued the issue to June 26.
The board conducted a site plan review at 2186 and 2196 Main St., another proposed retail cannabis site. Proponent Carbonear plans to lease the vacant lots with 26 parking spaces and bike parking.
Cannabis consultant Rebecca Adams said that the company is working to conduct a traffic study and is planning for fencing and vegetation to block the building from view of the neighborhood.
Residents asked about preserving trees on the site and disruption to animals living on the lots. Architect Rick Morse said that the company plans to use native species on the site and make the lots pollinator-friendly.
The board continued the discussion to June 26.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit application at 1695 Shawsheen St. for Pure Tewksbury — a new location for the Lowell company Smyth Cannabis. The lot is located next to Keri Plaza near the Andover border.
The company plans to pave the lot and put in a 6,600 square foot building with space for the company’s corporate offices. The proponents displayed a building rendering and explained that they were working to address engineering comments.
Residents asked about the company’s traffic report, and board chair Steve Johnson requested that the company bring their traffic engineer to the next meeting to address concerns, including an increase in the projected number of vehicles per day which rose from 500 to 800.
The board continued the discussion to June 26.
The board held a partial occupancy discussion on 935 Main St. The site, which formerly held the old Tewksbury Police Station, now has 18 townhouse units built by MDR Construction. The company, represented by developer Mike Saccone, is having a disagreement on an occupancy permit with the town building inspector.
Lowder said that in the past, the town has had issues with developers using partial occupancy permits to avoid obligations to the town, such as designating affordable units, but noted that was not the case with the current project.
The board voted to allow occupancy as units are inspected.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 26, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
