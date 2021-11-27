Unnamed Tewksbury Police comfort dog

Unnamed Tewksbury Police comfort dog. (courtesy of the Tewksbury Police Department)

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Police Depart­ment is happy to an­nounce the addition of a furry, new member of the department, a labradoodle puppy that will soon serve as a community comfort dog.

The Tewksbury Police De­partment has been working in conjunction with the Southern New Hampshire breeder, Mon­adnock Labradoodles, to find an appropriate pup­py to be trained to serve as a comfort dog.

The puppy that was ultimately chosen for the po­sition has a sweet, confident and calm disposition and enjoys human contact.

Currently at just around seven pounds, he was the largest pup in the litter, and is expected to be at least 30 pounds when ful­ly grown.

Once fully trained, the labradoodle will serve alongside School Resource Officer Eric Hanley.

The goal for this new comfort dog is to provide a calming experience and build relationships with the students in the Tewks­bury Public Schools. The new comfort K-9 is also expected to attend community events throughout the town.

Because this new comfort dog will help serve, protect and comfort the students of Tewksbury, The Tewksbury Police De­partment is asking for suggestions from the student body and the entire community to name their newest member.

It is the hope of Tewks­bury Police Chief Ryan Columbus that calling on the public to name their newest K-9 member will be a fun way to welcome the police pup into the community.

The initiative to add a comfort dog to the police department has been fully funded by private donations from Monad­nock Labradoodles LLC, Wal­mart, Salem Five Bank, Auntie Dog Train­ing Stu­dio, Taught-A-Lot Child­care and WellPet LLC.

The Tewksbury Police De­partment has been accepting name suggestions during the past week online and through social media. The deadline for name suggestions was Nov. 22, 2021, and the Tewksbury P.D. plans to reveal the new name for the pup on social media as soon as a final decision is made.

The public can expect its newest K-9 police mem­ber to officially join the Tewksbury police Depart­ment and Officer Hanley on Nov. 28, 2021. His first official assignment will be to attend training at Aun­tie Dog Training Studio.

