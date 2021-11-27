TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Police Department is happy to announce the addition of a furry, new member of the department, a labradoodle puppy that will soon serve as a community comfort dog.
The Tewksbury Police Department has been working in conjunction with the Southern New Hampshire breeder, Monadnock Labradoodles, to find an appropriate puppy to be trained to serve as a comfort dog.
The puppy that was ultimately chosen for the position has a sweet, confident and calm disposition and enjoys human contact.
Currently at just around seven pounds, he was the largest pup in the litter, and is expected to be at least 30 pounds when fully grown.
Once fully trained, the labradoodle will serve alongside School Resource Officer Eric Hanley.
The goal for this new comfort dog is to provide a calming experience and build relationships with the students in the Tewksbury Public Schools. The new comfort K-9 is also expected to attend community events throughout the town.
Because this new comfort dog will help serve, protect and comfort the students of Tewksbury, The Tewksbury Police Department is asking for suggestions from the student body and the entire community to name their newest member.
It is the hope of Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus that calling on the public to name their newest K-9 member will be a fun way to welcome the police pup into the community.
The initiative to add a comfort dog to the police department has been fully funded by private donations from Monadnock Labradoodles LLC, Walmart, Salem Five Bank, Auntie Dog Training Studio, Taught-A-Lot Childcare and WellPet LLC.
The Tewksbury Police Department has been accepting name suggestions during the past week online and through social media. The deadline for name suggestions was Nov. 22, 2021, and the Tewksbury P.D. plans to reveal the new name for the pup on social media as soon as a final decision is made.
The public can expect its newest K-9 police member to officially join the Tewksbury police Department and Officer Hanley on Nov. 28, 2021. His first official assignment will be to attend training at Auntie Dog Training Studio.
