The few little tastes of January snow we have received in the past few weeks can only be making the avid New England skier hungry for their next trip down the slopes.
But for those of us who are not skilled in the sport of skiing or snowboarding, the idea of outdoor winter fun seems implausible.
Before all of you non-skiers decide to spend another winter season on the couch, why not consider a day of snow tubing.
For those unfamiliar with a “snow tube,” it is the modern day version of the old Flexible Flyer Flying Saucer.
Those who were born after the 1980’s may not be familiar with the Flying Saucer, but the Flying Saucer was a hugely popular option for sledding fun in the 1950-1980’s.
Before the Flying Saucer, sledding was typically done on a traditional Flexible Flyer, a two rail sled that was well established in the sledding industry.
As good as the trusty old Flexible Flyer was, it had a bad habit of “cutting in” at inopportune times, causing the sled to stall or crash during a downhill run.
In an attempt to provide a new and faster sledding device to its customers, Flexible Flyer created the Flying Saucer.
Released during the height of fascination with space travel and alien spaceships, this new, modern and sleek, disc-like sled design was simplicity at its best, and just so happened to resemble a sci-fi alien flying saucer.
The Flying Saucer sled was produced in a painted steel, shiny aluminum, and fiberglass version, and offered a lightweight, quick moving snow ride.
Although the original Flexible Flyer Flying Saucer is still available in a plastic version, there is a new king of the sled trail, and its name is the Snow Tube.
Light weight, comfortable and relatively inexpensive, the inflatable snow tube offers hours of outdoor sledding fun, and requires little to no prior ability or experience to enjoy.
Snow Tubing is definitely the choice sledding transportation of today, but snow tubing is not a new invention.
While no one is certain of when the first air-filled tube slid down a snow covered hill, using air-filled tubes to move materials and people over large snow covered areas has been done since the late 1800’s.
It wasn’t until the 1990’s that snow tubing became a commercial venture as a winter activity.
From the late 1990’s through the 2000’s the popularity of snow tubing spread throughout the ski community, and in 2010 snow tubing was taken under consideration by the Olympic committee.
Despite the fact that snow tubing did not succeed as an Olympic event, it continued to gain popularity and soon snow tubing parks started to appear around the country.
Locally, there are many hill areas to snow tube for free, assuming Mother Nature has provided enough snow, but you may want to consider a trip to one of the many commercial tubing centers New England has to offer.
Winter sport tubing parks or centers offer safe tubing trails, lifts, and often lighting for night tubing. Most tubing centers also have tube rentals and don’t have to rely on Mother Nature, as they can make their own snow.
One of the closest snow tubing venues in our area is Nashoba Valley Tubing Park, located at 179 Great Road in Littleton. Nashoba offers 18 lanes of groomed snow for tubing and is open for tubing both during the day and at night. Reservations are required, and tickets can be purchased in advance online.
Ski Ward TubaSlide, located at 1000 Main St. in Shrewsbury has eight tube lanes with two lifts. Tickets are sold in advance online, and tubes are provided.
If you are looking for a picturesque, winter getaway for the family, a trip to Great Barrington may just fit the bill!
Located in the heart of the Berkshires, Butternut Ski Area on 380 State Road Rt. 23 offers 11 lanes of tubing with a dedicated lift.
No need to depend on undependable Mother Nature, as Butternut Ski offers 100 percent snowmaking to ensure great tubing trails. Open Friday to Sunday, tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Just a quick trip north in Manchester, NH, you will find McIntyre Ski Area, located at 50 Chalet Way. McIntyre offers snow tubing Thursday to Sunday (with extended hours during school vacations). Unlike other tubing parks, they only sell tickets in person on a first come first serve basis, so plan to get there early before they sell out.
You can also find snow tubing trails at many of New Hampshire's bigger ski resorts like Gunstock Mountain, Waterville Valley, Pats Peak, and Loon Mountain. They all offer snow tubing trails with lifts, and tube rentals. Check their websites for ticket information and hours of operation.
Keep in mind, no matter what tubing area you choose, it is always best to call ahead of time to check conditions, minimum age and height requirements, and to see if parental permission slips are required for tubers under the age of 18 years.
This winter, why not vacate your usual reserved spot on the couch and enjoy an afternoon of winter fun at one of New England’s snow tubing parks.
Reservations may be required to visit most trails, but no experience is necessary. All you need for a day of fun with the family is warm winter gear and an adventurous attitude.
