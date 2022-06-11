BILLERICA — Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School had its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 this Thursday, June 2. Graduates come to the school from the towns of Tewksbury, Wilmington, Bedford, Billerica, and Burlington.
The ceremony took place on the school’s football field, on an overcast evening. Families were seated on the left and right sides of the ceremony, on the track and in the bleachers. There was even a designated photo area for families to take pictures of their students as they walked the stage.
The 318 graduates walked onto the field in their purple graduation gowns and white stoles around 6 p.m., to the cheers of their family, friends, administrators and teachers.
The first speaker of the night was the President of the National Honor Society, Tewksbury resident Gabriella Ortiz, who gave the ceremonial opening.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by Student Council Representative and Burlington resident Jade Kim, with the national anthem sung a capella by the Shawsheen Music Club.
Superintendent-Director Dr. Bradford L. Jackson was introduced by Billerica graduate and Student Representative to the School Committee Tayla Tildsley, and Jackson welcomed and addressed the graduates and their families.
Tildsley described the personality and career of the superintendent in her introduction.
“He became a guiding light through the uncharted storm of COVID-19’s ever changing procedures and protocols, stepping up when the tough decisions needed to be made.”
She also talked about Jackson’s comforting leadership through the tragic loss of the beloved coach Mark Donovan, with one of the coach’s last wishes being to ride through Shawsheen Tech one more time, and Jackson immediately got to work authorizing a half-day so alumni, students, faculty and staff could line the way where the funeral procession would travel.
Jackson then took the stage, first noting that he lives by one rule when it comes to speeches, to keep them short. He challenged the graduates with one last math problem, which resulted in the number it cost taxpayers to put them through school (that number was $30,537,903). He reminded the graduating class to remember and show gratitude to those who supported them along the way, including taxpayers, faculty, administration, and family.
To close his remarks, he said, “now I can hear my wife reminding me that I’ve already spoken too long, so in closing to the Class of 2022, I can only say, well done. We will miss you, we love you, congratulations on all your remarkable accomplishments.”
Ronald Fusco, as the Chairman of the District School Committee, introduced the committee and gave the Recognition of Achievement to the graduates.
“Class of 2022, your high school experience has been unlike any other. You attended class in person, with a mask and remotely. They were denied many of high school’s usual rites of passage and social and extracurricular activities. But through it all, you persevered, you became stronger. And it is my wish that you use that strength and perseverance as you continue on life’s journey.
Salutatorian Kevin Stevens, Wilmington Resident, then gave his Salutatory Address.
Principal Jessica Cook introduced him while listing his accomplishments and involvements, such as a SkillsUSA district gold medalist and state bronze medalist in electrical construction wiring, his aims to become an Eagle Scout, his 3.97 GPA, his confidence, responsibility, and caring nature, and his plans to attend UMass Amherst as an Engineering Major.
In his remarks, Stevens stated, “as you move forward to the next stage in this game called life, try to remember who you are. Most people get caught up in moving up the ranks at work, or stressing about doing well in college, but the most important thing to remember is to be yourself, be the best you can be, but also maybe try not to forget about us.”
Valedictorian Russell MacMillan, Tewksbury resident, spoke to the graduates in the Valedictorian’s Address.
Principal Cook described MacMilian as brilliant, humble and kind, and talked about his SkillsUSA state gold medals earned in junior and senior year in Computer Programming, and how he will be competing for the second time against other gold medalists in the upcoming national competition. MacMillan’s plans are to attend UMass Lowell where he will major in Computer Science.
In MacMilan’s remarks, he stated:
“Pursuing one’s interests and passions is arguably one of the best ways to live a fulfilling life. Having a passion gives you the drive necessary to go above and beyond, doing things that you wouldn’t probably do if you didn’t care for it. Passion is energy, feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you. As such, you should follow what you truly enjoy… I hope everyone finds their passions and lives a successful and fulfilling life.”
Class President Kasey McFadden gave the Farewell Address.
Principal Cook described McFadden as dedicated, enthusiastic, motivated, and committed to the community through her student involvement, such as a member of the National Honor Society, President of the Teen Dating Violence Awareness Club, and a three-season athlete including captain of the swim team. McFadden plans to attend Coastal Carolina University to major in Nursing.
In her Farewell Address, McFadden remarked:
“I can think of one person who would have been especially proud to see her (Tayla Tildsley) accomplish this (Shawsheen’s first ever female wrestler and female all state champion): Coach Mark Donovan, or Dunny as we all knew him. I’m sure many of you were greeted by some of the staff on our last day of school outside of the cafeteria entrance. All of the staff were wearing gear to honor coach Dunny as he used to greet the seniors on their last day of school every year. Our school will never be the same without Dunny here, but we will always continue his legacy at Shawsheen.”
Vice President of the Senior Class, Lily Pare from Tewksbury, gave a class-wide thank you to their Class Advisors, and presented flowers to them in the Presentation to Class Advisors.
In the Presentation to the PAC, Ambassador to the SkillsUSA Leadership Team Paige Spurr thanked the PAC for all their hard work and support through their time in Shawsheen.
Then, each student was called onto the stage to receive their diplomas and walk across the stage, signifying their transition from high school to postgraduate life. The diplomas were handed out by Principal Jessica Cook, Superintendent-Director Bradford L. Jackson, and District School Committee Chair Ronald Fusco.
Principal Cook then closed the ceremony with the Turning of Tassels, and with grad caps flying, the Class of 2022 became Shawsheen Tech graduates!
And 145 total scholarships and awards were given to many of these graduates from various foundations, organizations, and more.
The Class of 2022 at Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School is congratulated on four years of hard work and are wished the best of luck in all their future endeavors.
