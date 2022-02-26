As winter in New England presses on, many have left the comforts of indoors to pursue outdoor activities of the season.
Although northern New England is well known for their skiing and snowboarding, locally outdoor ice fishing, ice hockey and ice exploration on snowmobiles has gained popularity in recent years.
With the recent fluctuation in temperatures during the past few weeks, it is important to remember the safety guidelines of outdoor ice safety.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Fire Service advises that the only truly safe ice to venture out on is on a man made or indoor skating rink, but of course this is not an option for those who enjoy the sport of ice fishing.
It is always recommended to get confirmation of ice safety from local authorities in order to guarantee the quality of safety on a frozen pond or lake, but there are also several visual signs that can hint at the safety of a frozen body of water.
Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky
This folklore rhyme regarding ice safety does have some truth to it, but should not be used as your only guild to determine ice safety.
A pond or lake with clear, solid blue/silver color is usually stronger than a pond that appears white and frosty with bubble marks or cracks in the surface of the ice.
The day’s temperature is not a reliable source as to the safety of a frozen pond or lake. Despite recent temperatures of 5 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit on some recent February days, our region has also experienced daily temperatures reaching in the high 50’s.
Ice that has partially thawed and then refrozen has a weakened integrity, and is much more likely to be uneven in thickness throughout the body of water.
Beware of snow covered ice, as snow acts as an insulator, keeping water from reaching a deep freeze temperature.
To safely walk on a frozen lake or pond, the ice thickness must be at least 3”.
Ice fishing requires a minimum of 4” of stable ice.
Snowmobiles and ATVs should not be ridden on ice that is less than 6” thick, and it is recommended that cars and trucks do not travel on ice that is less than 12” thick.
The only true way to gauge the safety of ice is to verify the thickness of the ice. This should be done by someone who is experienced in using an ice chisel, auger or drill.
Samples should be collected by drilling or cutting in several areas, gradually moving towards the center of the pond or lake.
Samples should also be taken from multiple spots around the lake to ensure even thickness throughout the entire area.
Ice on moving bodies of water such as rivers, streams and brooks should never be considered safe as currents continue to move under the ice, greatly affecting the consistency of the thickness of the ice.
Once you have properly investigated the safety of a given frozen pond or lake, be sure to dress properly for your outdoor activity.
Keep in mind warmth, comfort and stability. Despite the many new synthetic materials used in winter wear, traditional wool is your best choice for an insulating clothing material.
Natural wool insulates better than man made materials from the effects of hypothermia, even when wet.
Hypothermia is the extreme lowering of body temperature that can occur if you have fallen through the ice and are submerged in the cold water beneath the ice.
When the core body temperature dips below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, shivers, confusion, and loss of muscle strength can occur. If these symptoms are not treated and reversed, hypothermia can lead to unconsciousness and death.
Experts estimate that half of all drowning deaths are caused by severe hypothermia.
To prevent the severe onset of hypothermia in an accidental frigid water exposure, the Commonwealth's Fire Safety Department suggests the use of the HELP position. This stands for Heat Escape Lessening Position.
To achieve the proper HELP position, bring your knees to your chest and hold your arms to your sides and clasp your hands. Cover your head with a hood or hat to prevent heat loss until help arrives.
To avoid the quick onset of hypothermia while still in cold water, it is recommended to not try to swim to safety unless a floating device or shore is close by.
Swimming causes warm blood to circulate in your arms and legs where it cools off much quicker, reducing your survival time by 35 to 50 percent.
If you are in the water with others, huddle close together with your arms around each other to preserve body heat.
Although the Commonwealth recommends avoiding frozen lakes and ponds, they have issued several guidelines to follow in case of an accidental fall through the ice.
If you spot someone who has fallen through the ice, even a dog or animal, do not go out onto the ice yourself. Many well intended rescuers become victims themselves.
Call 9-1-1 and wait for trained and equipped rescuers to arrive on the scene.
“Reach, Throw or Row” are the only way an untrained spectator should try to help someone who is trapped in the broken ice.
Extend a large branch or ladder to “reach” the victim, “throw” a buoyant object tied to rope or “row” to the victim if access is possible.
In the unexpecting circumstance of finding yourself fallen through the ice, try not to panic.
Experts recommend turning your body to face the direction you came from. Place your arms and hands on the unbroken ice surface, working forward by kicking your feet.
Once on ice solid enough to hold you, pull yourself out, but remain flat on the ice. This will distribute your weight across a wider area, lessening your weight in any one spot. Then proceed to roll away from the open hole and continue crawling towards land until you reach shore.
The Massachusetts State Police, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Department of Fish and Game and the Massachusetts Environmental Police are all cautioning the public about the dangers of thin ice, and ask the public to be responsible and mindful of local conditions when participating in outdoor activities on frozen lakes and ponds.
Officials also recommend never going onto the ice alone, always supervising children when on the ice, and keeping pets on a leash to prevent them from venturing too far away from help if needed.
As usual in New England, the winter season will most likely linger on for another six weeks, intermittently distributed with warmer signs of spring. Before you continue to participate in your favorite outdoor, frozen activity, make the safety of the ice your number one concern.
For more helpful tips on ice safety, visit www.mass.gov and search Ice Strength and Safety.
