Seeking a walk in the woods on a hot and humid day may seem counterintuitive, but a canopy of trees can provide cooling protection from the beating sun.
The George B.B. Wright Reservation in Chelmsford is tucked away off of Route 27, not far from the town center, but seems a world away. Conserved on 110 acres, the parcel has a well-maintained parking lot and large trail kiosk with information.
According to the Town of Chelmsford, George Benjamin Barrett Wright owned the property and was a nurseryman, tending and planting both native and non-native plants and trees. Snap a picture of the tree walk at the kiosk and follow along to discover 25 named specimens.
Among the species are Shagbark Hickory, Rosebay Rhododendron, Umbrella tree, Bigtooth Aspen and more. We also came across what we believe is an Ashe magnolia, though it may be a Big Leaved magnolia, spreading its giant leaves in a most tropical fashion, which at first seemed out of place in a New England forest.
The walk along paths lined with fern was not initially registering, with cedar next to pine next to maple next to fir, in arrangements not typically seen in our local woods. The “ah ha” moment was when we realized it was Wright’s own arboretum.
The parcel was purchased by the Chelmsford Conservation Commission in 1968 as 31 acres from the Wright family, and has been added on to over the years. The land is cared for by the Open Space Stewardship and there are a few surprises along the trails, including several nice boardwalks, remnants of old foundations, and even an old horse-drawn manure spreader which was part of the original nursery operation.
The trails are well marked and we clocked approximately a 1.5 mile distance, though an extra side trail can add just a bit more. Putnam Brook runs through the property making for a few mushy spots, so perhaps wear hikers instead of sneakers if possible.
There are letterboxes and geocaches hidden so if that is your sport, you’re in luck. However, the real treat is the diversity of exotic plants and trees curated by Mr. Wright. Dogs on leash are welcomed.
George B.B. Wright Reservation, 120 Parker Road, Chelmsford.
