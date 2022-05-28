TEWKSBURY — A 13-month contract negotiation process came to a close in March as the Tewksbury Teachers Association and Tewksbury School Committee approved a labor contract after lengthy deliberations. Since February of 2021, negotiating teams worked together and through a state mediator to hash out the details of a new contract, navigating pandemic-era challenges amid regular education issues.
“A fair contract is one in which both parties compromise, and we very much compromised in good faith for this contract,” said TTA president Connor Bourgoin.
The final contract settled several issues that had become contentious during deliberations, including elementary school lunch duty — “probably the biggest win,” said Bourgoin.
Teachers will complete one lunch duty shift per week, and will in turn get 45 consecutive minutes of extra prep time.
The agreement also made adjustments to Appendix B, which covers co-curricular advising and sports coaching; teachers will receive no raise this year, a 1.5 percent raise next year, and a one percent raise the following year; Bourgoin said that the district needs to pay attention to positional pay to avoid falling behind other districts in compensation.
In addition, changes to Appendix A include a 6.75 percent raise over three years for teachers.
Bourgoin said that not everyone was happy with every aspect of the contract, but that negotiation is a compromise. The contract ended a period of work-to-rule in which teachers were limited to specific activities.
“The School Committee finally felt the pressure from not only the teachers but also the [TMHS] students who initiated a walkout. I feel that the TTA and School Committee knew that the pressure was not worth what was happening so both sides made good faith efforts to finally wrap up this contract,” he added. “I just hope that next time, for the sake of the students along with the TTA and School Committee, that both sides realize how valuable good faith bargaining is, and that we do this much quicker and efficiently. We will bring our most positive attitude and good faith to get this done fairly.”
The contract will run through August 2024.
“I am proud of the outcome, and I am proud of the commitment by both parties to remain engaged and dedicated throughout an unfortunately lengthy process,” said School Committee Chair Bridget Garabedian. “I look forward to this contract being fully implemented, I believe it is a contract that is fair. I believe it’s a contract that is better for teachers, [education support professionals], and most importantly will be better for students.”
According to interim superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan, the final five-hour mediation session was held on March 4, and teachers and aides ratified their respective agreements on March 11.
“It's fair to say that these negotiations took more time than everyone would have preferred,” she said. “It's also important to note that the few neutral mediation sessions took both sides from an impasse to a fair compromise and a fair agreement in a timely manner. Simply put, that process worked best in the end. Negotiations are not about winning or losing but are about compromise, I believe we came to a better understanding of each other's most important needs through mediation.”
