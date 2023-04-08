Based on the results of the town election on April 1, Tewksbury's newest elected officials were sworn in on Monday by Town Clerk Denise Graffeo. Pictured, left to right, are Katie Anderson, School Committee, Katlynn Bugda Gwilt, Board of Health, Dustin Weir, town moderator, Ryan Lloyd, housing authority, Jessica Rauseo, board of library trustees, Jonathan Ciampa, Planning Board, Patrick Holland, Select Board, and Nicholas Lizotte, Planning Board. Not pictured is Cathy Dwyer, board of library trustees. (Paige Impink photo)