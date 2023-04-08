TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, April 1, 2023, citizens of the Town of Tewksbury participated in the 2023 annual town election.
Voter turnout was extremely low for this year’s election. Of the 23,891 registered voters in town, only 797 voted in Saturday’s election. This is a surprisingly low participation percentage of 3.3 percent.
Among the eight voting precincts in town, Precinct 8 had the largest percentage of voter turnout with 4.6 percent of the precinct’s voters casting a ballot on election day.
Historically, Saturday election days in the U.S. have repeatedly had a low voter turnout, but this year’s low turnout at the polls could possibly be due to the large number of uncontested races in this election. The bad weather conditions experienced for the first half of election day may have also been a factor.
The only contested race in the 2023 town election was a seat on the Board of Health. Katlynn Bugda Gwilt defeated George Ferdinand, with Bugda Gwilt receiving 565 votes while Ferdinand received 208 votes.
For the Board of Library Trustees, two seats were open with only one candidate running, Jessica Rauseo. However, a short time before election day, Cathy M. Dwyer started a last minute write-in campaign that proved to be successful.
Both Rauseo and Dwyer will fill seats on the Board of Library Trustees with Rauseo receiving 649 votes and Dwyer receiving 80 votes.
Patrick Holland will become a member of the Select Board, receiving 642 votes.
Kaitlyn M. Anderson is the newest member of the School Committee, having had 670 votes cast in her name.
For the Planning Board three-year term seat, Jonathan T. Ciampa ran unopposed, receiving 640 votes, and for the two-year unexpired seat on the Planning Board, Nicholas James Lizotte ran unopposed, obtaining 599 votes.
Also running unopposed, Ryan M. Lloyd gained a two-year unexpired seat on the Housing Authority Board with 642 votes, and incumbent Dustin T. Weir will remain Town Moderator, receiving 673 votes.
The next chance for registered Tewksbury residents to vote will be on Monday, May 1, 2023 and again on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the annual Town Meeting. For more information on voting at Town Meeting contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
A full list of this year’s annual town election results can be viewed on the town clerk’s website: http://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/election-results
