There was a time when girls were thought to be all sugar and spice, maybe because they were nice. A woman’s compassionate nature may have started this sugar-coated description of what they are made of, but the truth be told, women are full of tenacity and determination.
These attributes have proven to be the backbone of women in today's society; however, they are still fighting for equal ground in the workplace.
Faced with inequality and prejudice for centuries, strong-minded women throughout history have challenged expectations and fought to have their voices heard.
That is why March is National Women's History Month. A time to celebrate women’s achievements as well as educate the public on women’s lack of equality and their long fight for social change.
Since 1911, nearly a decade before American women had the right to vote, March 8 was observed as International Women’s Day, but did not get official recognition by the United Nations until 1975.
Soon after, local groups began celebrating National Women’s History Week.
This observance gained momentum, and in 1980, President Jimmy Carter officially designated March 8 as the beginning of National Women’s History Week.
Additionally, President Carter also backed the Equal Rights Amendment, which was passed by Congress and was sent to the states for ratification as the 27 Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. At that time, it failed to be ratified, and to this day equal rights for women has still not been added to our Constitution.
Many felt that the week-long observance for women was not enough, and soon many states began to declare the entire month of March as Women’s History Month until the late 1980s.
After a nation wide push in 1987, Congress declared March as the official National Women’s History Month.
Every year the National Women’s History Alliance selects and publishes the yearly theme to celebrate this month long event.
Due to the COVID-19 cancellation of many women’s suffrage centennial celebrations in 2020, and the turbulent political area that has surrounded the past year, this year’s theme is an extension of the 2020 theme, called “Valiant Women of the Vote, Refusing to be Silenced.”
Due to the many COVID-19 restrictions still in place, most celebrations this year are able to be done from the safety of your own home.
The City of Boston plans to hold a series of virtual events to celebrate National Women’s History Month.
The Boston Public Library will be offering daily recommendations of books by women authors via Twitter (@bpl.Boston) as well as several online events. These events feature such topics as “Annie McKay and the Untold Story of Boston Public School Nurses” and “Boston Women and the Underground Railroad.”
To find a full list of the events offered by the City of Boston and the Public Library visit www.boston.gov/womens-history.
The Public Broadcasting System (PBS) is celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of women in history with an informative selection of documentaries and stories featuring women in history. For a full list of streaming videos visit www.pbs.org.
Avid movie watchers can celebrate the impact of women on history by watching one of many fact based movies and documentaries that are available on movie streaming services or for rent. Many are a good watch for older children (11 and up) and adults, and will spark meaningful dialogue on an important subject.
There are dozens of movies to tell the story of notable women in history, but here are a few worth checking out.
“Hidden Figures” is a true story of three brilliant African American women who worked for NASA in the 1950-60s.
“The Miracle Worker” is the classic Hellen Keller and Annie Sullivan true story. On a note of local history, Sullivan spent a period of her life living at the Tewksbury State Hospital.
“Amelia” tells the story of famed female pilot Amelia Earhart.
“On the Basis of Sex” follows the law career of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and her constant battle for equality for all.
If you prefer to watch documentaries, try “He Named Me Malala.” This moving documentary tells the story of teen Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.
“Speed Sisters” is an inspiring documentary about the first all female car racing team in the Middle East.
If you love a good book, there are many choices of books to choose from that will help you celebrate and educate yourself on the great women of history.
You can choose from historical female figures, women who have profoundly affected social change in our society, or even outstanding women athletes in the sporting world. This day in age has also brought many influential females into the political ring, and there are numerous books about the new female faces of politics from both sides of the isle.
Women's issues have also come to the forefront of the political world in recent years, and there are many books about women's roles in recent political events.
If you prefer the classics, you may read, or re-read, the timeless Little Women, which discusses the social expectation of women and how they can change the paths that society has set for them. For suggestions on books about historical women and women in today’s society check with your local library.
National Women’s History Month brings to mind the famous 1960’s ad campaign “You’ve come a long way, baby”, which spoke to the progress the women’s liberation movement was making during that time. Unfortunately, almost 60 years later, we still have a long way to go.
Perhaps with the celebration of National Women’s History Month we can all learn about the great accomplishments women in history have achieved, and with the widespread education and knowledge on this subject, we can travel further down that road to equality for all.
