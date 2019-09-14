Nestled atop of Prospect Hill, overlooking the Nashua Valley River, you can step back to another place in time at the Fruitlands Museum.
Located at 102 Prospect Hill Road in Harvard, the Fruitlands Museum is named after an experimental, communal community that was started on this site in 1843 by Bronson Alcott (father of acclaimed author Louisa May Alcott) and Charles Lane.
Many famous Americans were guests at the Fruitlands’ farmhouse. Visitors included Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Louisa May Alcott. Louisa May was only 10 years old at the time, but she would later relate her experiences at the Fruitlands in her books Transcendental Wild Oats and Little Women.
It was much later that the museum was founded by Clara Endicott Sears.
Sears originally purchased the land to build a summer home. However, she was so moved and inspired by the breathtaking views and surroundings of this property, that she devoted her life and fortune to develop a museum to be used as a source of education and inspiration for the public.
The Fruitlands’ Farmhouse Museum was opened to the public in 1914, in honor of the historical, transcendentalist movement that was started there by Alcott and Lane over 70 years prior.
Sears estate eventually grew to more than 450 acres, and the museum transformed into the Fruitlands Campus, as it now exists today.
The farmhouse is the only original building to the site, but as the museum expanded, several other buildings were moved or built on the property.
The Shaker Museum was moved from the nearby Harvard Shaker Village in 1920. It opened to the public on the Fruitlands campus in 1922, and in 1928, the Native American Museum was opened.
A few years later the Prospect House was built, and featured a Tea Room to offer amenities for museum visitors.
The Art Museum was opened in 1939, and houses one of the largest collections of early 19th century portraits in the country. It is now also home to an expansive collection of Hudson River School landscape paintings.
Sears maintained her summer estate and museum complex until her death in 1960. During her life, Sears also published several books, and ran a cannery and food drying charity that sent two tons of food to the troops stationed in France during WWI.
Her beautiful summer home, The Pergolas, no longer stands on Prospect Hill, but the public can still enjoy her beloved view of the landscape from the site at the overlook.
In 2016, the Fruitlands Museum became part of the Trustees of Reservations as its 116th reservation.
Today, the Fruitlands continues Sears legacy by offering a wide variety of exhibits and events.
From Candlelight Yoga classes, to guest speakers on historical and art exhibits, there is always something going on to please a wide array of interests. You can even rent out the Fruitlands to host your own wedding, party, or event.
A favorite offering of the museum is the Friday Farm Dinners. Enjoy a farm fresh, alfresco style dinner while listening to live music surrounded by the scenic views of the farm. Friday Farm Dinners are popular, and sell out quickly, so call or check online for availability.
From now until March, enjoy the “Parallels in Mid-Century Modern and Shaker Furniture” exhibit, or get a real insight into the mind of Clara Sears at the exhibit “A New England State of Mind, the Pioneering Collector, Clara Sears.”
On Sept. 21 and 22, visit the 9th annual Craft Festival at the Fruitlands from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All crafts are handmade by some of New England's finest artisans, and all crafts are juried. Admission is $10 for adults, children under 12 are free.
The museums main season is from April to November. Their hours are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. They are closed on Tuesday.
Admission during the main season is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $6 for children under 13, and children under 5 are free. If you would only like to visit the grounds and walking trails, adults are $6 and kids are $3.
The winter season is November until March, and the hours of operation are weekends from 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, children under 5 are free.
The view from the Fruitlands Museum promises to be worth the trip in the upcoming, colorful fall season, but remember it is New England, so dress accordingly and wear comfortable shoes.
For more information about exhibits and events, visit www.fruitlands.trustees.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.