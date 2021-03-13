TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on March 2, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
“It’s going to be the Mr. Montuori show,” said chairman Jay Kelly.
Town Manager Richard Montuori presented the FY22 enterprise budgets and capital improvement plans for FY22-FY26. He explained that an enterprise fund is a “separate accounting and financial reporting mechanism for municipal services for which a fee is charged in exchange for goods or services.”
Enterprise funds include sewer, water, telemedia and cable, and stormwater.
The telemedia and cable enterprise fund is funded through cable franchise fees; expenses include a step increase in salary for full-time and part-time staff. There is one line item in the town meeting warrant for $174,200 to purchase a closed captioning system to comply with FCC and ADA regulations.
Montuori noted that the coronavirus pandemic has placed a greater strain on the telemedia department in the form of digital meetings. Future capital improvements include video upgrades at town hall and the TMHS studio, as well as a broadcast flypack and server.
The water enterprise fund is made up of the water distribution budget and the water filtration budget. Expenses included a step increase in salaries, but no capital outlay costs. The combined water enterprise budgets call for a $7,466,378 recommended appropriation.
Future capital improvements include water distribution design and improvement, hydrant replacement, and vehicle replacement. Montuori noted that the water stabilization fund can be used for capital improvements, but he does not anticipate needing it.
“We have a fair number of water breaks in this community... this is the plan to bring it forward over the next five to 10 years,” he said.
Montuori noted that the town saw “extreme usage” over the past year, but that it seemed to be attributed to the drought more than COVID-19. Montuori projected $7.5 million in water revenue.
Water rates, which pay for the water enterprise fund, will not be increasing for FY22. The sewer enterprise budget calls for an appropriation of $6.7 million. Salary and utilities increased.
Future capital improvements include sewer pump station improvements, fleet/equipment replacement, and inflow and infiltration control. Improvements will be partly covered by sewer retained earnings and the Pulte gift account, established when Pulte Homes constructed a development in Andover. The fund is supported by user fees.
The stormwater enterprise fund, now in its second year, focuses on maintenance and system compliance. Tewksbury charges a flat fee for residential parcels with three or fewer units, and the stormwater fee is based on a billing metric known as an Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU).
The current fee is $75 per year and will remain the same in FY22. Future capital improvements include drain system design and project development on specific roads.
Montuori also reviewed capital improvement plans, which included sidewalks, facilities, and vehicle and equipment improvements across several departments. Many items were brought forward in FY21 but were pushed to FY22 due to coronavirus. Funding comes primarily from the stabilization fund and Chapter 90 funds.
The board voted to delegate authority to the town manager to approve extensions of permits for outdoor dining to local restaurants. With the governor’s recent capacity changes, Montuori emphasized the need for a speedy approval process.
Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick added the town will be looking to ensure that businesses are not spilling out into parking lots or residential neighborhoods. The board praised the town’s ability to pivot quickly to address changes and support small businesses.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
