TEWKSBURY — The shift that the religious community has had to make in how services are conducted has been a source of challenge but also inspiration. The houses of worship in Tewksbury have moved quickly to serve their patrons, even though technology may not their first calling.
Pastor Simeon Damas of Tewksbury Baptist Church said that he started broadcasting on Facebook Live on Palm Sunday.
“We’ve had many views, and we are reaching more people than ever,” said Damas, who has led the church since 2012 and has parishioners from the Merrimack Valley and beyond.
Damas has decided to broadcast from the sanctuary to help provide the feel of being at church for those at home.
“I’ve received many messages from parishioners via Facebook or text,” he said, explaining that he is trying to reach out to every single member of his church to check in and be sure people are well.
Damas is also posting his sermons on the church’s website so that people may read and reflect at their convenience, but welcomes anyone to watch the 11 a.m. service. Damas said that most people understand and respect the need for social distancing, and that people know it is the best way to keep everyone safe. He is concerned about the isolation for some, though.
“I fear that this pandemic will secretly take lives,” referencing those with mental health issues, those who may be forever changed due to depression or anxiety.
Damas has been unable to reach a few people and he does worry about them. He encourages anyone who wishes to communicate to email or call the church, and he will respond.
Pastor Baxter Chism of the Tewksbury Congregational Church has also been broadcasting online services since March 15 via Facebook Live and the church’s website. The regular Sunday services are broadcast at 9:30 a.m. and have also been made available on Public Access television (Channel 8 for Comcast and Channel 32 for Verizon).
The church has created a YouTube channel for both its Sunday School and regular worship services, which it refers to as “worship in the cloud.” Chism said that the church had already been making plans to move worship services online, so the pandemic sped this along.
Chism said, “Church leaders did not want people to fall through the cracks, and we want to keep our church family connected,” noting that there has been a great response and the services are reaching the homebound elderly, church members who are in Florida, and even new people from other parts of the country.
Chism has adjusted his own thinking about what attending church can mean.
“We have the chance to reach the whole world now,” he said, “if people want to watch at 3 a.m, now they can, and we can do what God has called us to do.”
With respect to church leaders in other parts of the country who went ahead and held Easter Sunday services in person, Chism minced no words, “It is irresponsible and bad theology. The message of the bible is ‘life’ in response to faith. We need to put our neighbors first.”
Chism said that the church wants to protect people and at this time of pandemic, grapples with how to help people with their grief.
“We have people who want to come to the church building,” but that presents challenges for he and church leaders. He encourages people to “never lose hope.”
Lowell Assembly of God moved quickly to create a task force to plan for short term ways to reach their congregation, while thinking long term about investments in technology that would provide the Protestant evangelical ministry a platform that would meet the needs of a “new normal”.
LAG is offering online small group gatherings and online worship services via Zoom and Vimeo. Their regular Sunday services take place at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., supported with live chat by church staff on Facebook Live. LAG has also organized children and teen events such as “make your own pizza night” virtually and ”take us on a hike,” a way to stream a walk in the woods and share with others.
Pastor Paul Conway has been contacting his community and is making sure that needs are met, such as going to the store for those that are immune compromised.
Of his volunteers, Conway said, “I want to people realize that they are the church” versus just coming to a building for church services.
Conway has seen good participation, in fact people who otherwise did not attend services are now watching online at times that work for them. LAG is cycling their programming every two-and-a-half hours from their website. Conway’s ministry also has a large counseling component, and works cooperatively with Tewksbury resources to meet the needs of the community.
Conway anticipates a “COVID-PTSD,” a condition that all clergy in Tewksbury are keenly aware of, whereby parishioners may take a while to come back to their respective sanctuaries and feel comfortable worshipping in groups again.
“We are already thinking about how we can safely bring people back together, with distancing, sanitizing, and any other guidance our health and community leaders suggest or require,” said Conway.
Tewksbury United Methodist Church’s Pastor Gilson de Silva reached out to parishioners by delivering palms for Palm Sunday with the help of the church’s women’s group, Gen Girls. The congregation serves an American and Brazilian community through two worship services, one at 10 a.m. and one at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays, and their membership reaches across the Merrimack Valley.
Gilson is using social media such as Facebook Live but acknowledges that “the Brazilian families are young and tech savvy, but the older members of the church in many cases do not have access to technology.”
With the help of his team, Gilson is staying in touch through email, and calling members on the telephone to check in. Gilson is also recording his sermons, uploading to YouTube, then creating a link that he can send to people.
“I am writing a devotional letter each week that they can read via email as well,” he said.
St. Williams Catholic Church streamed its Easter service via Facebook Live, and has past streams, including Palm Sunday services, on its Facebook page. The church has printed prayers taped to the altar so that parishioners may follow along from home. St. Williams also has its bulletin on its website to read while congregants are worshipping apart.
Reverend Quilin Bouzi is encouraging patience.
“We are learning not to take anything for granted,” said Bouzi, “we need to live each day, one day at a time.”
Bouzi said that it has been an adjustment, but the church is following the guidelines set by Governor Charlie Baker, the Bishop and Cardinal. The adoration chapel has been moved downstairs at St. Williams and is open 24/7, though Bouzi said there is hand sanitizer and people must sit apart, with no more than 10 people allowed in the space at one time.
At this challenging time, Bouzi acknowledged the emotional struggle. For example, Bouzi will perform a funeral outdoors at a cemetery, keeping all attendees socially distanced.
“Families are using their phones to share these events with family for whom it might not be advised to be out,” he said, noting the grieving process and traditional observances when a loved one dies are drastically changed.
However, Bouzi is hopeful.
“I try to tell people this is not forever; Jesus is alive and risen,” he said. “Perhaps people will go back to basics and take some time out and slow down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.