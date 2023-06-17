Packaging. Products. Consumerism. Waste. We need stuff to do stuff in our modern society, but once used these “things” end up in the trash.
Restricted by limits of MRFs or materials recycling facilities, most products cannot be disposed of or recycled easily. Electronics, plastics, metals, clothing, food waste — each presents a challenge to municipal waste processing facilities and drives the cost of recycling up while adding to the junk pile on the planet.
Consumers are under the impression that a triangle with arrows on a package means it is recyclable which is not always the case. The chasing arrow indicates what type of material the product is made from — not that it can be recycled. And not all items can be recycled in all communities.
People perform what is called “wishful recycling” whereby they toss an item in their bin, hoping that it will be recycled. This not only clogs the recycling stream, but it “kicks the can down the road” and makes disposal of the item the problem of the recycler — a cost that eventually comes back to consumers.
Enter full circle recycling. Increasingly, manufacturers of products are finding ways to take back their items, reclaiming their packaging or the item itself to reprocess it and use it again. Known as Extended Producer Responsibility or EPR, manufacturers of packaging and products are being legislated to take back their containers and recycle or repurpose them.
The goal is to push more sustainable packaging solutions that cut down on waste. Producers are being encouraged to look at their products as a circular economy — produce a product, reclaim the package, and use it again. Facilities to take back packaging are already being developed in Oregon and Maine, two states leading the charge against product waste.
Companies are also offering takeback programs for their items. Clothing producer Patagonia has a popular re-sale program for items in good condition. Paul Mitchell Systems participates in a tool takeback program with Homeboy Electronics Recycling to get used or broken tools out of the waste stream and create jobs, and is selling its products in packaging to refill old bottles.
Retailers are using return-ready packaging for their e-commerce merchandise. This means that the item is shipped in an envelope or box that can easily be sent back if the item needs to be returned, reducing packaging waste and making the return easier on the consumer.
And some retailers are testing returns without a box as a way to cut down on packaging and streamline the customer returns process. Even libraries are offering a Library of Things, lending out tools and objects that may only be needed one time as a way to reduce consumption and waste.
Finding ways to reuse and recycle items helps reduce costs and helps the environment. For more information about how to properly dispose of items, check out the Recycle Smart MA website at recyclesmartma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.