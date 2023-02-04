BOSTON — State Senator Barry Finegold (D-Second Essex and Middlesex), who represents Tewksbury, made headlines this week for filing what is believed to be the first piece of American legislation written using artificial intelligence in the early days of the Massachusetts state legislature’s 193rd session.
Finegold’s bill, S.1827, or “An Act drafted with the help of ChatGPT to regulate generative artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT,” was filed on Jan. 20, 2023, and has already picked up coverage in the Boston Globe and Washington Post. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence generative chatbot, created by the nonprofit Open AI.
ChatGPT uses a vast database of websites, books, articles, and papers to create human-like responses to prompts. In recent weeks, the technology has come under scrutiny for its potential for misuse, such as academic dishonesty, and flaws that expose gender and racial bias.
Congressman Jake Auchincloss, representing the Massachusetts Fourth District, which includes Taunton, Attleboro, and Fall River, recently delivered the first House floor speech written by artificial intelligence, highlighting international partnerships on AI research.
“This is a critical step forward in an era where AI and its implications are taking center stage in public discourse,” Auchincloss said.
As chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity, Finegold sees the importance of keeping up with the rapidly changing digital age. He highlighted the advent of Facebook in the mid-aughts as a warning sign for future technologies.
“We didn’t know how powerful it was and what impact it would have,” he said. “We want to get ahead of and avoid issues. We need to put up proper guardrails.”
Finegold noted that while he’s firmly pro-technology, the commonwealth needs to help companies as they move to commercialize AI.
Finegold is aware of the irony of using the subject of regulation to write its own regulations.
“It’s cute,” he said, but underscored that the bill shows how powerful the technology can be.
Finegold feels it’s important for policymakers to seek greater oversight and strive to understand how algorithms work to prevent abuse.
“We want to understand how they think and what some of the pitfalls are,” he explained. “This is new technology — it can be good in many ways, but if it’s not used properly it can cause a lot of problems.”
Finegold and his chief of staff Justin Curtis wrote the initial input for the program, then worked to tweak the command to give the system more guidance on what to generate - for example, providing specific information on Massachusetts state law or the role of the attorney general’s office - yielding interesting results.
ChatGPT wrote about 70 percent of the bill, and human staff adjusted the rest.
The bill seeks to amend Chapter 93A of the Massachusetts General Laws, or the regulation of business practices for consumer protection, to “regulate generative artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT, in order to protect the public’s safety, privacy and intellectual property rights.”
Any company seeking to operate a generative AI model with a capacity of at least one billion parameters to generate text or other forms of output will be required to not engage in discrimination or bias against individuals or groups, and must implement “reasonable security measures” and risk mitigation. Companies must also be programmed to generate a distinct watermark or create an authentication process to clearly disclose that text was generated by AI.
Companies must register with the attorney general’s office, which will in turn maintain a public registry of all such companies. Enforcement power will lie with the attorney general. The bill’s disclaimer informs readers that the bill was drafted “with the help of ChatGPT and any errors or inaccuracies in the bill should not be attributed to the language model but rather to its human authors.”
Finegold said that the next step is for the bill to have a committee hearing, and is optimistic that his colleagues will understand the importance of regulation.
“I think it needs to be a legislative priority,” he said.
He noted that the legislature is still attempting to pass a privacy bill, and feels that his bill would be a good candidate for inclusion.
“I think we need to work with companies and get ahead of the curve. If we didn’t have the technologies we have today 20 years ago, it would have been a lot more difficult to navigate the pandemic. Tech is a very good thing but it has to be used in the right way.”
Read Finegold’s bill in its entirety at www.malegislature.gov/Bills/193/SD1827.
