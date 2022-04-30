Fenway Park has long been a staple of Boston’s landscape. It is the home of the Boston Red Sox, and considered by many to be the heart of Red Sox Nation.
Built in 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest, active ballpark in Major League Baseball.
Although Fenway Park’s total capacity is one of the smallest MLB parks in use, it is full of history and tradition, and despite the fact that it is recognized by most New England baseball fans, it is also a must see attraction for anyone interested in the history and culture of the City of Boston.
For those who have never experienced attending a game at Fenway Park, you may want to consider taking a guided tour of this iconic landmark.
One hour guided walking tours of Fenway Park are offered daily, providing an up close look of this Beantown treasure.
The typical tour is led by an official Fenway Park Tour guide, who can answer all of your Fenway and Red Sox questions.
Each tour is somewhat unique in content, personalized by your tour guide and changing daily depending upon what is happening on the field on any particular day.
However, there are regular stops that are made on every tour throughout the park.
All visitors can check out the Press Box, and travel back in time to the Red Sox Hall of Fame Wall, featuring photos and mementos of the Red Sox greatest moments in history.
Walk around the warning track and Pesky’s Pole, the famous right field foul pole named after the legendary Red Sox shortstop, John Michael Pesky.
Pesky was associated with the Red Sox organization for 61 of his 73 years in baseball, as both a player and manager.
Visit the bullpen area of the ballpark built in the 1940s right in front of the right-center field bleachers. This area was dubbed “Williamsburg” by the press of that era because this area was built primarily for the benefit of player Ted Williams.
The placement of the bullpen benefited Williams and other left handed batters because it was 23 feet closer than the bleacher wall, enabling the lefty batters to hit more home runs.
You can also get a glimpse of the dreaded red phone found in the bullpen, used by coaches to call in relief players.
No trip to Fenway Park would be complete without a trek up the iconic Green Monster.
After a fire destroyed the left field bleachers in 1926, the then team owner, Bob Quinn, decided not to replace them, but left the original wall designed to prevent non-paying spectators from viewing the action on the field.
In 1933, fire struck Fenway again prompting a major renovation by new owner Tom Yawkey, which included a new 37 foot tall left field wall. The wall was painted green in 1947, and eventually became known as the Green Monster.
It wasn’t until 2002 when another massive renovation to Fenway included the addition of seating atop the Green Monster.
Tour guests are invited to go behind the scoreboard and enjoy the view from the Green Monster seats.
Hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 5 pm daily, year round. Tours depart at the top of each hour, with the last tour departing at 5 p.m. on non-game days. On game days, the last tour departs three hours before game time.
When making your tour plans, you may want to check Fenway Park’s calendar of events before you schedule your visit.
When concerts are held at Fenway, parts of the fields and ballpark may be altered by performance setups, and some viewpoints may be obstructed.
Keep in mind all areas of the ballpark are subject to availability, depending on the schedule of events for that day.
All guests are required to go through security screening, and no bags are allowed inside the park with the exception for medical or childcare purposes.
While you may or may not partake in the pleasure of America’s favorite pastime this baseball season, keep in mind that the Red Sox are literally surrounded by all the history and tradition that Boston has to offer at Fenway Park.
A one hour walking tour of Fenway Park is a fun outing for the entire family.
For the avid baseball fan, it will be a thrill of a lifetime, and for the non-baseball fan, a trip to Fenway may just make you a new member of Red Sox Nation.
For more information on scheduling a tour of Fenway Park and for ticket pricing, visit www.mlb.com/redsox/ballpark/tours or call Fenway Park Tours at 617-226-6666.
