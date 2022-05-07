Deciding on a place to eat can be a tricky endeavor for even the most adventurous. Why not maximize your options by visiting a local food hall? These concept-driven, place-based eateries cater to a wide range of tastes and occasions.
Food halls are a modern marriage of several eatery designs, bringing together the best elements of mall food courts, local farmers markets, and experimental restaurants pushing culinary boundaries. The basic layout of food halls includes individual stalls or stands hosting independent businesses, as well as a shared eating space with flexible seating options for all patrons to come together and enjoy.
Food halls are becoming an increasingly popular amenity in several local communities and take many forms. Earlier this year, the Town Crier visited the recently-opened High Street Place in Boston’s Financial District, a swanky 20,000 square foot venue that hosts 19 different food vendors. The Boston Public Market in Haymarket is a year-round indoor marketplace that offers wares from 30 New England artisans and is run by the nonprofit Trustees of Reservations. Revolution Hall in Lexington is a new concept from the Craft Food Hall Project, which seeks to provide a culinary and sensory experience to guests on the Minuteman Bikeway.
Food halls can help solve a common problem — group dining. Dreading splitting the check or finding a restaurant that accommodates everyone’s dietary needs and personal tastes? Food halls eliminate this issue by providing an option for every member of your party to make an individual purchase, then come back together to eat in a shared space. Food halls provide even greater menu flexibility — pick a different stall for your drink, entree, and dessert for the ultimate mix-and-match meal.
Spread your wealth around and support multiple local businesses while customizing your dining experience in a way you can’t at a restaurant. Many food halls are great for children as well — youngsters will relish the opportunity to make their own dining choices and parents don’t have to sacrifice a more sophisticated meal for a kid-friendly venue.
As we start to come out the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are still struggling to get back on their feet. Food halls are an important economic development tool for both established and new businesses because they provide an opportunity to test ideas and concepts in a low-risk environment before scaling.
Many new halls are serving as incubator spaces for budding entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts to take their culinary concepts from their home kitchens to the next level; small brick-and-mortar spaces available at affordable rental rates can be the perfect launching pad for opening an independent restaurant or food truck.
In addition, many food halls run by nonprofits, such as Salt City Market in Syracuse, New York, work with food entrepreneurs to provide professional development, business plan assistance, and skill building opportunities to ensure that small business owners have a solid foundation to scale up their operations — perhaps to an empty storefront near you.
Small businesses fail at an alarmingly high rate — about two-thirds will shutter by the 10th year — so increasing chances of success is critical to local economic growth and a rich culinary scene in communities.
If you’re looking to support local chefs while increasing your access to a wide range of the hottest culinary concepts, check out a food hall for the ultimate dining experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.