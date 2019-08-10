TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met recently to hear goals and objectives for several town departments.
The board approved a liquor license application for the Marriott Hotel at 1775 Andover St. following a change of ownership.
The board discussed a home rule petition submitted to the State House delegation to file legislation to increase the number of liquor licenses available in town. Town Manager Richard Montuori stated that legislators have concerns regarding the bill; he will be meeting with them to discuss changes to the legislation.
The board approved a National Grid pole petition to address changes concurrent with the new regional emergency communications center (RECC) on Whipple Road at the Department of Public Works.
The board approved annual election staff appointments by Town Clerk Denise Graffeo.
Graffeo outlined her goals and objectives for the Town Clerk’s Office, including continuing the implementation of the Document Management Plan to digitize documents and improving early voter tabulation. The board praised the department’s efforts and supported future investments in election technology.
Fire Chief Mike Hazel outlined goals and objectives for the fire department. He plans to focus on revising the Local Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and implementing the policy and training platform. The department will also be working to adapt to the new RECC, as well as the new center fire station.
DPW director Brian Gilbert and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman outlined the goals and objectives for their department, including establishing a dedicated funding source to support the town’s stormwater program, initiating the design of improvements to DPW facilities, and ensuring continued compliance with updated state employee safety regulations. In addition, the website will be updated to be more user friendly.
The board approved an order of taking easements on the Mill Street Bridge.
The board approved two common victualler licenses for Papa Gino’s at 553 Main St. and 1900 Main St.
The board supported an initiative from town substance abuse prevention program director Maria Ruggerio to post signs on town property titled “Parents Who Host Lose the Most” to combat underage drinking.
The board scheduled Special Town Meeting for Oct. 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. The board also voted to open the town meeting warrant on July 17 and close it on Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 13, 2019.
