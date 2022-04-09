As spring temperatures ar­rive, many of us turn to the outdoors for weekend fa­mily entertainment. How­ever, it is becoming in­creasingly difficult to find an outdoor activity that is not only affordable, but also piques the interest of your entire family. This can really be a challenge for families with a wide range of ages and interests.

This weekend, there is no need to look any further for a variety of outdoor fun than Great Brook Farm State Park, located at 165 North Road in Car­lisle, MA.

Keep in mind that Great Brook Farm State Park is not your average trail-lined, scenic park. Yes, it is true that the park grounds boast over 20 miles of hiking trails, of­fering hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking. But this historic park is also the only state park in Massachusetts that has a working dairy farm on site.

The 1000 acres of land that is now known as Great Brook Farm was purchased by the State of Mas­sachusetts in 1967. The Com­monwealth saw the value in bringing this aban­doned dairy farm back to life as a public, educational experience to show the workings of a real dairy farm.

Because the Common­wealth was not interested in actually becoming a dai­ry farmer, the state put out a public ad in search of someone to lease and run the dairy farm. The call was answered by Mark Duffy, his wife Tam­ma, and their three children.

The Duffy family continues today to successfully run the dairy farm, in fact becoming the first dairy farm in Massachusetts to install robotic milkers. The installation of the milkers has allowed the Duffy family more time to focus on the caring of the cows as well as promoting their work within the com­munity.

Dairy farm tours are of­fered to the public for free as part of the state park experience. Tours of­fer a look at the day to day op­erations of a dairy farm, close up viewing of the cows, and on occasion, the witnessing of the birth of a baby calf. There is al­so plenty of dairy education and fun facts offered during the tours.

After your introduction to the over 130 cows that reside at the farm, stop in and visit the on-site petting zoo where you will be greeted by friendly goats, sheep, chickens and ducks.

In addition to the farm, the Duffy family also oper­ates an ice cream stand that is open from April through October, featuring 60 flavors of ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet, and sorbet.

Besides the hiking trails and dairy farm, there are also historic nuances to this state park. On the grounds, one can view several notable Native Ameri­can sites and 17th century cellar holes left by English settlers.

During the winter months, visit the Great Brook Ski Touring Center located on the park grounds. Open from December to March, the Ski Center offers groom­ed cross country ski trails, and ski and snow­shoe rentals.

Summer months offer the addition of water ac­tivities such as canoeing, kayaking and fishing.

Great Brook Farm State Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Dairy farm tours are offered all day long on the weekends, and by appointment during weekdays.

Admission is free, but there is a parking fee of $3.00.

The next time you are in need of a weekend activity that will please your whole family, take a ride to the nearby Great Brook Farm State Park.

Offering hiking, biking, water sports, animals, edu­cation and history (and don’t forget ice cream), this Massachusetts State Park truly has something for everyone.

For more information on activities and events at Great Brook Farm State Park, visit www.mass.gov/locations/great-brook-farm-state-park.

