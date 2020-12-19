TEWKSBURY — “I love the business and I love what I do,” said John Larsen when discussing his nearly 20 years in Tewksbury.
As the founder and owner of Well Water Connection on Main Street, Larsen has grown his company from a one-person operation in his home to a thriving enterprise that has blossomed into a family endeavor.
Larsen, a Tewksbury resident, is proud of the service he provides and is eager to share his knowledge and expertise.
“I started off in well drilling and now we provide everything to do with water; from filtration to irrigation to whole house systems, including water softeners and sump pumps,” Larsen said, a 30-year industry veteran.
His company, Well Water Connection, also provides a host of other services including radon detection and mitigation, system design and management, water quality testing, and arsenic reduction filtration.
As a licensed well provider, Larsen has to follow state guidelines and permitting processes in the numerous communities he serves.
“We cover all of Eastern Massachusetts,” said Larsen, whose business also takes him to southern New Hampshire and into Rhode Island.
Larsen has seen more and more clients looking to improve their properties through the addition of wells. The pandemic has forced people to stay at home and Larsen has seen people interested in becoming self-contained on their properties.
“Especially after 9/11, homeowners were looking to have their own water supply, whether for watering their lawns or for their own drinking water,” he said.
Larsen also pointed out that rising water and sewer rates in various communities have pushed customers to call him to put in wells and full drinking water systems.
“Having a well is very cost effective,” said Larsen. “Water is expensive.”
Demand has stayed strong, and the company drills artesian, gravel and shallow point wells based on the location, geology and situation. Larsen also said that permitting and inspection requirements vary greatly by community.
Larsen has expanded his business into multiple divisions, including Quality Pump and Supply, Well Water Connection, Well Water Filtration Supply and Rust/Stain Removal and Prevention. The company supports both residential and commercial clients and also performs well water testing.
Said Larsen, “Just because a well is deep does not mean the water is safe,” a common misconception.
The company consults and provides guidance on water quality and can recommend filtration and treatment systems. Larsen explained that good water also leads to better care of the entire home.
“People don’t realize that their appliances perform better when the water is of good quality” he said.
And Larsen’s company is also able to help with rust stains.
“If you ever see a fence or the side of a house with brownish-orange stains, that’s iron,” said Larsen.
His company has a complete line of products that can help quickly, and is launching an online store soon.
And 2020 has brought new opportunity for Larsen. Well Water Connection and its affiliated divisions have moved to a new 10,000 square foot facility at 1980 Turnpike St. in North Andover, expanding its footprint and looking to bring on more staff.
“My family has joined me,” said Larsen, explaining that is his sons and daughter, along with two additional technicians from Tewksbury help him run the business.
Son Jake runs the filtration business and is WQA certified; son Nick runs the hydraulics of the drilling operation, and daughter Sarah helps manage the office, accounting and bookkeeping.
“I never imagined they would all end up working with me, but here we are,” Larsen said proudly.
He’s delighted his children have embraced the business and is pleased they are as dedicated to it as he is.
“We have a lot of fun,” he said.
Larsen wants his customers to know that he appreciates their business and friendship over the years, and that Well Water Connection will continue to support and provide maintenance services. The company will keep its same telephone number, 978-640-6900 and Larsen is looking to hire additional people.
Job applicants may email Tyler@wellwaterconnection.com. The company’s website is www.wellwaterinuse.com and Larsen is happy to answer any questions about water issues that residents may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.